Google Pixel 5 Name Appears in Android Open Source Project

Google Pixel 5 has made its appearance in an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) commit to suggest the existence of the next-generation flagship phone from the search giant. The new development comes days after a render indicating the alleged design of the Pixel 5 XL surfaced online. Google may have the Pixel 5 in the pipeline as the successor to the Pixel 4, while the Pixel 5 XL would come as a large-screen version of the new Pixel phone -- just like what we saw in the original Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 series of smartphones.

The developer testing a new AOSP code change has mentioned that the update had only been tested on the Pixel 4 but not on the Google Pixel 5. The description provided by the developer on the commit also suggests the presence of the kernel version 4.19 on the Pixel 5. The Linux kernel version on Android devices is usually assigned by Qualcomm.

“Bounds sanitizer in arch/arm64/kernel/cpufeature.c makes image unbootable for Pixel 4 at 4.14 kernel. I didn't have a chance to test it on Pixel 5 with 4.19, and preemptively disabling UBSan there now to ensure bootability,” reads the description provided on the AOSP site.

If we look at the recent reports, Google appears to have two new flagships in the works with codenames Redfin and Bramble. These could be associated with the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL.

According to a tweet posted by Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers in November last year, the Pixel phone codenamed Bramble spotted running the Linux kernel version 4.19. That revelation also suggested the development of the Pixel 5.

Having said that, Google hasn't yet announced any details around the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL. We did see an early glimpse of the Pixel 5 XL, though.

Google has a record of launching its Pixel-series phones in October-November. Therefore, it is likely that we have to wait for some time to see the next-generation Pixel phones.

Alongside the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL, Google is expected to have the Pixel 4a in the plans that could debut as early as May -- at Google I/O 2020 that is starting on May 12.