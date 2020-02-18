Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 5 Name Appears in Android Open Source Project

The description provided by the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) developer on the commit suggests the presence of the kernel version 4.19 on Google Pixel 5.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 February 2020 13:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 5 Name Appears in Android Open Source Project

Google Pixel 4 may get its successor as Pixel 5 later this year

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 5 has been spotted in an AOSP commit
  • The phone appears to be in the works alongside Pixel 5 XL
  • Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL may debut later this year

Google Pixel 5 has made its appearance in an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) commit to suggest the existence of the next-generation flagship phone from the search giant. The new development comes days after a render indicating the alleged design of the Pixel 5 XL surfaced online. Google may have the Pixel 5 in the pipeline as the successor to the Pixel 4, while the Pixel 5 XL would come as a large-screen version of the new Pixel phone -- just like what we saw in the original Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 series of smartphones.

The developer testing a new AOSP code change has mentioned that the update had only been tested on the Pixel 4 but not on the Google Pixel 5. The description provided by the developer on the commit also suggests the presence of the kernel version 4.19 on the Pixel 5. The Linux kernel version on Android devices is usually assigned by Qualcomm.

“Bounds sanitizer in arch/arm64/kernel/cpufeature.c makes image unbootable for Pixel 4 at 4.14 kernel. I didn't have a chance to test it on Pixel 5 with 4.19, and preemptively disabling UBSan there now to ensure bootability,” reads the description provided on the AOSP site.

If we look at the recent reports, Google appears to have two new flagships in the works with codenames Redfin and Bramble. These could be associated with the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL.

According to a tweet posted by Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers in November last year, the Pixel phone codenamed Bramble spotted running the Linux kernel version 4.19. That revelation also suggested the development of the Pixel 5.

Having said that, Google hasn't yet announced any details around the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL. We did see an early glimpse of the Pixel 5 XL, though.

Google has a record of launching its Pixel-series phones in October-November. Therefore, it is likely that we have to wait for some time to see the next-generation Pixel phones.

Alongside the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL, Google is expected to have the Pixel 4a in the plans that could debut as early as May -- at Google I/O 2020 that is starting on May 12.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 5, Pixel 5, Google
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
If Vodafone Idea Disconnects, India Picks Up the Bill

Related Stories

Google Pixel 5 Name Appears in Android Open Source Project
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. Honor 9X Lite Alleged Price, Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
  5. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
  7. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  8. Poco X2 Goes on Sale Today in India via Flipkart at 12 Noon
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  10. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5 Name Appears in Android Open Source Project
  2. Honor 9X Lite Alleged Price, Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing
  3. Motorola Razr Display Gives Up in a Week, Screen Separates From Top Lamination: Report
  4. Redmi 8A Dual to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Microsoft Releases Unified Android App for Word, Excel, PowerPoint
  6. TCL Phone With a Slide-Out Display Leaked in Renders, Shows a Unique Take on Phone-Tablet Hybrid Form Factor
  7. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With 'Game Changing' Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  8. Amazing Stories Trailer: Apple TV+ Resets Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Anthology Series
  9. Realme X50 Pro 5G India Launch on February 24: All You Need to Know
  10. Apple Spring Event Rumoured to Be Held End of March, iPhone 9 and More Hardware Announcements Expected: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.