Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 5 5G, Pixel 4a 5G Tipped To Launch on September 30

Google may launch the phones in black and green colour options.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 20 August 2020 18:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 5 5G, Pixel 4a 5G Tipped To Launch on September 30

Google Pixel 5 5G could be launched in black and green colour options on September 30, as per a tipster

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 5 5G and Pixel 4a 5G are tipped to launch on September 30
  • The phone will reportedly be offered in black and green colour options
  • The white variant of Google Pixel 4a 5G could launch on October 8

Google Pixel 5 5G and Pixel 4a 5G could be launched next month if the latest rumour is to be believed. According to a tipster, Pixel 5 5G could be launched in black and green colour options on September 30 alongside Pixel 4a 5G in black. The white variant of Google Pixel 4a 5G is expected to make its debut in October. The tech giant has not yet revealed the launch date of the upcoming Pixel phones; however, Google France had let it slip that pre-orders for the phones would begin from October 8.

Tipster Jon Prosser suggested the upcoming dates in a tweet. A couple of weeks ago, Google France said in a blog post that pre-orders for the phones would begin on October 8. The date was deleted soon after from the post.

Google Pixel 5 was recently spotted on a benchmarking website with Snapdragon 765 SoC, as compared to the Snapdragon 855 SoC that Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL carries, indicating that Google isn't going for flagship-level specifications.

Both the upcoming phones – Google Pixel 5 5G and Google Pixel 4a 5G – will not be available for sale in the Indian market. However, the 4G variant of the recently launched Pixel 4a is set to arrive in India sometime in October. Google hasn't confirmed the Indian pricing for the phone yet, but it will be available via Flipkart. In the US, the phone is priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,100).

Google Pixel 4a was launched earlier this month with the Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone has a hole-punch display, a rear fingerprint sensor, 128GB of storage, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Google has also reportedly discontinued the Pixel 4 XL and the Pixel 4, less than a year after the phones were launched.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel 5 5G, Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 5 5G, Google Pixel 4a 5G
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
TikTok Competitor Firework Wants to Make It Easier for Creators to Monetise Content

Related Stories

Google Pixel 5 5G, Pixel 4a 5G Tipped To Launch on September 30
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Xiaomi Phones Will Be Able to Remove Banned Chinese Apps
  2. Oppo F17 Pro Teased to Launch in India With a 7.48mm Thin Design
  3. Flipkart Launches Nokia Media Streamer Priced at Rs. 3,499
  4. Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Other Google Services Restored for Everyone
  5. Redmi 9 India Launch Set for August 27, Likely to Be a Tweaked Redmi 9C
  6. The Best Movies on Disney+ Hotstar
  7. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
  8. Realme X7 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of September 1 Launch
  9. Gionee Max to Mark the Return of Gionee to Indian Market
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 730 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Competitor Firework Wants to Make It Easier for Creators to Monetise Content
  2. Google Pixel 5 5G, Pixel 4a 5G Tipped To Launch on September 30
  3. Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Motorola Launching New Phone in India on August 24, Flipkart Availability Teased
  5. Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, Other Google Services Restored for Everyone
  6. BlackBerry 5G Phone With Physical Keyboard Set to Debut in 2021
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With 6.67-Inch AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 730 SoC
  8. Delhi Metro, Autope Launch Smart Card With Auto-Top Facility
  9. Airbnb Files for IPO as Short-Term Rental Market Rebounds
  10. Instagram Rolls Out Suggested Posts, Allows Users to Scroll Endlessly
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com