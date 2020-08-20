Google Pixel 5 5G, Pixel 4a 5G Tipped To Launch on September 30

Google Pixel 5 5G and Pixel 4a 5G could be launched next month if the latest rumour is to be believed. According to a tipster, Pixel 5 5G could be launched in black and green colour options on September 30 alongside Pixel 4a 5G in black. The white variant of Google Pixel 4a 5G is expected to make its debut in October. The tech giant has not yet revealed the launch date of the upcoming Pixel phones; however, Google France had let it slip that pre-orders for the phones would begin from October 8.

Tipster Jon Prosser suggested the upcoming dates in a tweet. A couple of weeks ago, Google France said in a blog post that pre-orders for the phones would begin on October 8. The date was deleted soon after from the post.

Google Pixel 5 was recently spotted on a benchmarking website with Snapdragon 765 SoC, as compared to the Snapdragon 855 SoC that Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL carries, indicating that Google isn't going for flagship-level specifications.

Both the upcoming phones – Google Pixel 5 5G and Google Pixel 4a 5G – will not be available for sale in the Indian market. However, the 4G variant of the recently launched Pixel 4a is set to arrive in India sometime in October. Google hasn't confirmed the Indian pricing for the phone yet, but it will be available via Flipkart. In the US, the phone is priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,100).

Google Pixel 4a was launched earlier this month with the Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone has a hole-punch display, a rear fingerprint sensor, 128GB of storage, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Google has also reportedly discontinued the Pixel 4 XL and the Pixel 4, less than a year after the phones were launched.

