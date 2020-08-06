Technology News
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Pre-orders Could Begin from October 8: Report

Google France let the date slip in one of its blog posts.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 6 August 2020 14:06 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 5 is expected to arrive in October but it won’t be launching in India

Highlights
  • Google France blog post mentioned October 8 for Pixel 5 pre-orders
  • The date has since been removed from the post
  • Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G won’t be launching in India

Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G pre-orders are reportedly tipped to begin from October 8, according to a blog post by Google France. The date has since been removed from the post, but not before screenshots were taken. Google recently announced the Pixel 4a, and along with it said that the 5G version of the device and the flagship Pixel 5, will be launching later this year. The $349 (roughly Rs. 26,300) Pixel 4a is expected to arrive in October in India, but the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 won't be launching in the country.

The Pixel 5 will be Google's flagship offering for 2020 and if the date is indeed accurate, then it's nice to know that it will be arriving on time. A lot of manufacturers, including Apple, have had to delay the product launches due to the ongoing pandemic. Having said that, Google France in its blog post only mentioned that pre-orders would begin from October 8, meaning it could be another period of waiting before the phone actually begins shipping.

The post was spotted by Twitter user Maxime (@monog0n), as reported by 9to5Google. We still know nothing about the Google Pixel 5 and what sort of unique features it will bring. Last year's Pixel 4 featured Motion Sense gestures and astrophotography mode in the camera. The good news is that the latter feature will be available in the Google Pixel 4a too that we can expect sometime in October in India, as a Flipkart exclusive.

Google has usually hosted its hardware event in early October in the past few years, so the date of October 8 for pre-orders could hint at the event taking place either on the day itself, or a few days before. Along with the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, we can also expect Google to launch its new Nest smart speaker and its rumoured new Chromecast device.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

