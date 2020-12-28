Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Camera 8.1 Update Disables Astrophotography for Ultrawide Lens on Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G: Report

Google Camera 8.1 Update Disables Astrophotography for Ultrawide Lens on Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G: Report

A Google support page was updated to say that astrophotography only works on zoom settings equal to, or greater than, 1x on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 December 2020 13:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Camera 8.1 Update Disables Astrophotography for Ultrawide Lens on Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G: Report

Pixel 5, 4A 5G users can reportedly revert to version 7.6 to use ultrawide lens for astrophotography

Highlights
  • Google Camera 8.1 disabled astrophotography for Pixel 5, 4A 5G
  • Astrophotography only works on zoom settings equal to or greater than 1x
  • The ‘.6x’ option reportedly disappears and cannot be reselected

Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4A 5G smartphones cannot use ultrawide lens for astrophotography shots any more, following the Google Camera 8.1 update, as per a report. Google Camera 8.1 had rolled out early last month, removing the ability to use the ultrawide lens for astrophotography. A Google support page was updated to say that astrophotography only works on zoom settings equal to, or greater than, 1x on Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G.

Users on Reddit said that the ultrawide lens worked properly for astrophotography shots on their Pixel phones earlier, but wasn't functioning anymore. As per a report by 9to5Google, the ultrawide lens is available in regular Night Sight shots but not for capturing in complete darkness.

Earlier, Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4A 5G users could zoom in beforehand, and also switch to the ultrawide lens by clicking on ‘.6x' or by pinching out, states the report. Now, a message tells Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G users to ‘Zoom to 1x for astrophotography' before entering the mode.

The ‘.6x' option disappears and cannot be reselected, the report adds.

A Google support page, that includes tips and instructions on how to click astrophotography shots, was updated last month to say that “On Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, astrophotography only works on zoom settings equal to or greater than 1x.”

Google hasn't mentioned why the ability to use ultrawide lens for astrophotography was removed. It could be because of the overall quality, or, as a Reddit user suggested, because of green-tinted astrophotography shots that appeared for some users.

To use ultrawide lens for astrophotography shots for Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G, the report says that users can uninstall updates to Google Camera and revert to version 7.6 from the App Info screen.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4A, Google Camera 8.1, Google
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
The ‘How Bad Is Your Spotify’ Bot Mercilessly Roasts You for Your Awful Music Taste

Related Stories

Google Camera 8.1 Update Disables Astrophotography for Ultrawide Lens on Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission’s Initial Data Released: ISRO
  2. Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow
  3. FASTag Daily Toll Collection Crosses Rs. 80 Crores
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Is Up for Pre-Orders Priced at Rs. 6,999
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Specifications Surface in New Leak
  7. Wonder Woman 1984 Review: DC Sequel a Major Step Down From the Original
  8. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Says
  9. The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date Might Not Be Before 2022
  10. Steam’s Best Games of 2020 List Includes Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Camera 8.1 Update Disables Astrophotography for Ultrawide Lens on Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G: Report
  2. Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Specifications Surface in Detail, Camera Samples Leaked
  4. Steam’s Best Games of 2020 List Includes Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  5. Bitcoin May Face Regulatory Scrutiny After Record-Breaking Rally, Experts Say
  6. Facebook Shutting Irish Units at Centre of Tax Dispute: Report
  7. Wonder Woman 3 in the Works With Gal Gadot, Director Patty Jenkins
  8. Alibaba’s Ant Group Ordered by Chinese Regulators to Comply With Anti-Monopoly Scruitny
  9. Vodafone Idea Supplements 4G Services in Mumbai With 3G Spectrum to Increase Data Speed
  10. Mi 11 to Not Bundle Charger Inside Box, CEO Lei Jun Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com