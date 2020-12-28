Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4A 5G smartphones cannot use ultrawide lens for astrophotography shots any more, following the Google Camera 8.1 update, as per a report. Google Camera 8.1 had rolled out early last month, removing the ability to use the ultrawide lens for astrophotography. A Google support page was updated to say that astrophotography only works on zoom settings equal to, or greater than, 1x on Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G.

Users on Reddit said that the ultrawide lens worked properly for astrophotography shots on their Pixel phones earlier, but wasn't functioning anymore. As per a report by 9to5Google, the ultrawide lens is available in regular Night Sight shots but not for capturing in complete darkness.

Earlier, Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4A 5G users could zoom in beforehand, and also switch to the ultrawide lens by clicking on ‘.6x' or by pinching out, states the report. Now, a message tells Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G users to ‘Zoom to 1x for astrophotography' before entering the mode.

The ‘.6x' option disappears and cannot be reselected, the report adds.

A Google support page, that includes tips and instructions on how to click astrophotography shots, was updated last month to say that “On Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, astrophotography only works on zoom settings equal to or greater than 1x.”

Google hasn't mentioned why the ability to use ultrawide lens for astrophotography was removed. It could be because of the overall quality, or, as a Reddit user suggested, because of green-tinted astrophotography shots that appeared for some users.

To use ultrawide lens for astrophotography shots for Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G, the report says that users can uninstall updates to Google Camera and revert to version 7.6 from the App Info screen.

