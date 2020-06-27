Google Pixel 4A Spotted on US FCC, May Lack Motion Sensor

Google Pixel 4A has allegedly passed through FCC certification hinting at a launch in the future. Google has passed its mid-cycle update deadline already, given that the Pixel 3a launched in May last year. The Pixel 4A has leaked on multiple occasions online, and it was expected to be unveiled during an Android 11 announcement in June, now postponed. If the Google Pixel 5 range is to follow tradition and launch in October, Google should announce its slightly toned-down version of the Google Pixel 4 range really soon.

A new Google phone has been spotted on FCC by XDA's Mishaal Rahman and he claims it to be the Google Pixel 4a. The model number listed on FCC is G025. To recall, the Pixel 4 came with the model number G020, so it could be possible that this new Google G025 model may be the Pixel 4a. Of course, this is speculation and it could well be some other device altogether.

Furthermore, The Verge reasons that this new probable Pixel 4a model will come without the Soli radar sensor chip integrated for Motion Sense gesture controls. The FCC documents do not disclose millimetre wave radio frequencies used with the radar chip, hinting at the possible exclusion of the feature. Frequencies between 58GHz and 63.5GHz showed up in Pixel 4's FCC filings, but aren't present in this new Google filing. The absence could also mean that the Pixel 4a may launch in India. The Pixel 4 series was not made available in India as the frequencies aren't supported in the country yet.

The Pixel 4a was expected to launch at the Android 11 event on June 3, but that didn't happen. If the phone does make an appearance, it is tipped to be priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,400) for the 128GB model. The 64GB variant is expected to be priced even lower at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,600). The phone was also spotted on Geekbench last month, and the Pixel 4a was listed to pack 6GB RAM and Android 10 software.