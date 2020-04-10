Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 4a Specifications, Retail Box Image Surface Online

Google Pixel 4a is expected to have 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 April 2020 11:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4a Specifications, Retail Box Image Surface Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/ TechDroider

Google Pixel 4a’s black variant is seen with a white power button in the leaked photo

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4a specifications tipped
  • Image of retail box for the Pixel 4a leaked as well
  • Google Pixel 4a may be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC

Google Pixel 4a, the successor to last year's mid-range Pixel 3a, has been in the news for a while now, in the form of leaks and teasers. Now, some of its specifications have been tipped providing some new details and also giving credence to some previous leaks. The phone is expected to be launched with a 5.81-inch full-HD+ screen. Further, an image for the retail box of the Google Pixel 4a has also been leaked, showing the square camera module and the black colour option.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the upcoming Google Pixel 4a will have a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. To recall, the Google Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,220 pixels) display. The upcoming Pixel 4a is expected to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. This CPU was also tipped in a previous leak as well.

Additionally, the 9to5Google report states the Google Pixel 4a will have a 3,080mAh battery and come in two variants, 64GB and 128GB. Both of these variants are expected to have 6GB of RAM. The phone may feature 18w fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The camera on the back will include a 12.2-megapixel sensor with similar video recording capabilities as the Google Pixel 4. The new leak also suggests there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter as well as 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery capacity, RAM, and 64GB storage variant were previously tipped in a hands-on video of the alleged Google Pixel 4a.

Additionally, the leaked image for the retail box comes from tipster TechDroider who shared it on his Twitter page. The image shows a square camera module with LED flash and single rear camera. The black variant of the phone, as seen on the box, will have a white power button, in traditional Google fashion. The retail box may be hinting at an upcoming launch, which may take place next month, as the Google Pixel 3a was launched in May 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 4a Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4a Specifications, Retail Box Image Surface Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched
  2. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  3. This App Allows Jio Users to Recharge Other Accounts and Earn Commission
  4. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
  6. 1More Triple Driver Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Review
  7. Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G With 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 8A 2020 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3,020mAh Battery Appears Online
  2. Demand for Video Calling Continues to Surge, Microsoft and Others Say
  3. Google Pixel 4a Specifications, Retail Box Image Surface Online
  4. Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Vodafone Idea Now Offering Cashback to its Subscribers for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts
  6. Facebook Must Face Renewed Privacy Lawsuit Over User Tracking: US Appeals Court
  7. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  8. YouTube Opens Original Shows for Free Streaming Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean Earbuds Rumoured, Said to Feature Active Noise Cancellation: Reports
  10. COVID-19: Researchers Develop Smart Dustbin for Contactless Waste Collection at Hospitals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com