Google Pixel 4a is expected to launch in 2020, and in the run up to its launch, the alleged renders of the phone have popped up online. The render leak suggests that the phone will sport a hole-punch display design, taking from the current trend in the industry. At the back, Google seems to have integrated the same square module camera setup as the Google Pixel 4.. In the renders, the phone is seen sporting a single image sensor inside the module, but tipster OnLeaks suggests that Google could add more image sensors.

91Mobiles in partnership with OnLeaks has shared the alleged 360 degree renders of the Google Pixel 4a. Multiple renders of an upcoming White colour option of the phone have been leaked, but the report says that the phone will launch in Black and Purple finishes as well. There may an additional colour option added to the mix. The phone, as mentioned, is seen sporting a hole-punch display with the cut-out positioned in the top left of the screen. There's a thin outline of bezels on all sides of the display, and the report suggests that the phone could feature a flat 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch display.

The White colour back panel has a matte finish, and a square-shaped module to house the camera. There's a visible camera bump and the renders suggest only a single camera setup, though the tipster suggest more image sensors should be added. The Pixel 4a is seen to feature a rear fingerprint sensor, and the ‘G' logo is housed at the bottom of the back panel. The orange-coloured power button and the volume rocker are situated on the right edge of the screen, and the bottom edge houses the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille. The 3.5mm audio jack is seen on the top edge, and the phone is reported to measure 144.2x69.5x8.2mm in size, and if we include the camera bump, the thickness increases to 9mm. There's no clarity whether Motion Sense will be integrated on the Pixel 4a series, or not.

Google Pixel 4a series is reported to be launched at Google I/O 2020 this year. Tipped specifications include 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 765 series SoC, and 12.2-megapixel main rear camera. The phone could also come with 5G support.