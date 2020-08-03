Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch Today, Pixel 4a 5G Tipped to Launch in the Fall

Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch Today, Pixel 4a 5G Tipped to Launch in the Fall

Google Pixel 4a is tipped to pack a 3,140mAh battery and be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 August 2020 12:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch Today, Pixel 4a 5G Tipped to Launch in the Fall

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Google Pixel 4a will debut sometime later today

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4a 5G model expected to launch in the fall
  • Google Pixel 4a is tipped to be priced at $349 for the 6GB + 128GB model
  • Google Pixel 4a is reported to weigh 143 grams, sport an OLED display

Google Pixel 4a is teased to launch later today, and specifications, renders, and even the pricing of the device has leaked online, leaving very little to the imagination. The renders corroborate with the phone design that was spotted briefly on the Google site last month. Separately, another poster has leaked revealing the existence of a Pixel 4a 5G model and the Pixel 5. These two models are expected to launch in the fall, and not today. These leaks suggest that Google may not launch the Pixel 4a XL at all this year.

Google Pixel 4a price, specifications (rumoured)

Starting off with the Pixel 4a leak, tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked full specification details and pricing of the device ahead of launch. The phone is tipped to be priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model in the US market. Specifications may include a 5.81-inch full-HD+ hole-punch OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR support, and more. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC and is expected to pack a 3,140mAh battery.

There is reported to be a single 12.2-megapixel dual pixel phase detection rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and a 77-degree field of view. Up front, the selfie camera cut out is said to house an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree field of view. Camera features are tipped to include 4K 30fps video recording and 1080p 120fps recording.

Additionally, the Pixel 4a is tipped to measure 144x69.4x8.2mm and weigh about 143 grams only. The phone is expected to have Always On Display and Now Playing features for the lock screen, and even a Titan M Security Module. The phone is pegged to be available in US, UK, Ireland, Australia, Japan, and Canada. India availability is not known.

Agarwal says that there will be a Pixel 4a 5G model as well that will be launched for a slightly higher price of $499 (roughly Rs. 37,300). This device will not launch today, however, but will launch during the Pixel 5 launch event in the fall. The tipster has shared another poster allegedly showing off Google's 5G Pixel line-up coming in fall. He claims that the Pixel device on the left with the brushed metal frame is the Pixel 5 5G and the bigger variant on the right is the Pixel 4a 5G. This model is expected to be bigger than the Pixel 4a and offer 5G network support. However, it is expected to be called the Pixel 4a 5G and not the Pixel 4a XL.

pixel 4a ishan Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a 5G model is tipped to launch alongside the Pixel 5 this fall
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

All of these leaks suggest that there won't be any Pixel 4a XL this year at all. Today, Google is largely expected to solely launch the Google Pixel 4a. There's no confirmation from Google regarding launch details, however it is expected to launch at around an early morning US time, which would be sometime in the evening in India.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4a Price, Google Pixel 4a Renders, Google Pixel 4a Specifications, Google Pixel 4a Launch, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 5 5G, Pixel 4a, Google
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nokia C3 Geekbench Listing Tips Unisoc Processor, Two RAM Variants; TENAA Listing Shows Battery, Screen Size, More

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch Today, Pixel 4a 5G Tipped to Launch in the Fall
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins on August 6: Top Deals Previewed
  2. Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Today's Launch
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. WhatsApp May Get 138 New Emojis on Android
  6. Money Heist Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season, Netflix Reveals
  7. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  8. OnePlus Nord Review
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 147 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 10GB High-Speed Data
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule With NASA Astronauts Returns Safely to Earth
  2. Halo: The Master Chief Collection Crossplay Support Coming in 2020
  3. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Seen in Leaked Promo Video
  4. Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch Today, Pixel 4a 5G Tipped to Launch in the Fall
  5. Nokia C3 Geekbench Listing Tips Unisoc Processor, Two RAM Variants; TENAA Listing Shows Battery, Screen Size, More
  6. Amazfit Powerbuds With Built-in Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India at Rs. 6,999, Goes on Sale From August 6
  7. Facebook Slams ‘Extreme’ Brazil Court Ruling Blocking 12 Bolsonaro Allies
  8. TikTok Parent ByteDance Accuses Facebook of 'Plagiarism and Smears'
  9. Money Heist Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season, Netflix Reveals
  10. US President Donald Trump to Act on Chinese Software Companies Beyond TikTok Parent ByteDance: Mike Pompeo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com