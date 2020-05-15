Google Pixel 4a Rumoured to Be Priced at $349 for 128GB Model

Google Pixel 4a was earlier rumoured launch at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,200) but now, a new report suggests that the phone may debut at an even lower pricing. The $399 price tag would have placed it exactly in the same segment as the new iPhone SE (2020) but now, it seems like Google wants to undercut Apple by offering an even cheaper smartphone, that is, if the reports are true. The Pixel 4a is expected to be priced at $349 for the 128GB variant.

As per the Alphabet Scoop podcast by 9to5Google, and a Twitter post by one of the hosts, the Pixel 4a is expected to be priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,400) for the 128GB model. To recall, Pixel 4a was earlier rumoured to be priced starting at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,200). During the discussion in the podcast, it was also pointed out that there might two colour options but only one storage variant that will be 128GB.

This new development seems to negate previous reports that suggest there might be 64GB and 128GB storage variants of the Pixel 4a.

Additionally, a report by GSMArena states that there might in fact be a 64GB variant that will be priced even lower at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,600). Since there has been no official word on the specifications, this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Google Pixel 4a is expected to be unveiled at the Android 11 Beta Launch Show scheduled for June 3 but as of now, Google has not given any confirmation about it. Notably, it said that at the event, it will announce “a whole bunch of other stuff we're not ready to tell you about yet”, followed by “Let's hope that doesn't leak.”