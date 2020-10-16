Google Pixel 4a is now on sale in India. The Google phone was launched in the country last week as the latest Pixel model. The Pixel 4a comes as the successor to the Pixel 3a and comes in a new design that includes a hole-punch display as well as a square-shaped camera module. Additionally, the smartphone comes preloaded with features including HDR+ Portrait Mode, and Top Shot among others to deliver an enhanced photography experience.

Google Pixel 4a price in India, sale offers

Google Pixel 4a price in India is set at Rs. 31,999 for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in a single, Just Black colour option and is available for purchase through Flipkart. Sale offers on the Pixel 4a include a Rs. 2,000 discount for a limited period that brings down its price to Rs. 29,999 as well as a 10 percent additional instant discount specifically for SBI customers.

Google Pixel 4a specifications

The Google Pixel 4a runs on Android 10, though it is upgradable to Android 11. The smartphone also features a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also comes with the 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back that is paired with an LED flash and optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

For storing content, the Google Pixel 4a comes with 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 3,140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.