Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 4a Gets October 2020 Android Security Update With Fixes for Auto Brightness, Touch Sensitivity

Google Pixel 4a Gets October 2020 Android Security Update With Fixes for Auto-Brightness, Touch Sensitivity

The latest Android update also fixes six vulnerabilities that are marked critical.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 October 2020 12:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4a Gets October 2020 Android Security Update With Fixes for Auto-Brightness, Touch Sensitivity

Google Pixel 4a receives an improved experience through the latest Android security update

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4a gets fixes for a couple of issues through October update
  • October Android update also improves experience on earlier Pixel phones
  • Google has addressed various security issues through the new update

Google has released the October 2020 Android security update bringing auto-brightness and touch sensitivity on the newly launched Pixel 4a. The latest software release also carries a list of improvements for the existing Pixel phones, including the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 series. Additionally, the October Android security update fixes various vulnerabilities and loopholes that could allow bad actors to impact user privacy. The update addresses vulnerabilities ranging from high to critical. The October update also fixes issues affecting MediaTek and Qualcomm components.

As per the details available on the Pixel Phone Community forums, the October Android security update improves auto-brightness response of the Google Pixel 4a. The improvement seems to be related to the under-display ambient light sensor of the phone, as noted by 9to5Google.

The October Android update also improves touch sensitivity on the Pixel 4a when using screen protectors. Further, there are fixes for the missing auto-rotate icon in certain orientations, call notifications, and undetected overview swipe gestures in the Pixel Launcher. These are meant for not just the Pixel 4a but also for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL. The update also addresses the issue in which devices stuck during boot. This is for all Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 2 to the latest Pixel 4a.

Google has also brought an improvement for auto-rotation that is meant for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 series as well as the Pixel 4a.

The October Android security update has started rolling out for the Pixel 4a and earlier Pixel phones. However, you also can manually sideload the new software package.

In addition to the specific changes for the Pixel phones, the October Android update addresses 20 issues through the security patch dated 2020-10-01 and 28 via the patch dated 2020-10-05. The updated details on the Android Security Bulletin shows that the update fixes six critical vulnerabilities and 41 issues that have high severity.

The most severe of the issues addressed by the October Android security update is a vulnerability in the system component that could allow a remote attacker to gain access to additional permissions on the devices using a specially crafted transmission.

“The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device, assuming the platform and service mitigations are turned off for development purposes or if successfully bypassed,” Google stated in the Android Security Bulletin.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

Display 5.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3140mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: October 2020 Android security update, October Android security update, Android update, Android, Google Pixel 4a, Google
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pixel 4a Gets October 2020 Android Security Update With Fixes for Auto-Brightness, Touch Sensitivity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Models' Launch Soon As Apple Sends Invites for October 13 Event
  2. Jio Postpaid Plus Plan Buyers to Pay Security Deposit Starting at Rs. 500: All Details
  3. Oppo A15 to Launch Soon in India, Amazon Teaser Reveals
  4. Airtel Offering Amazon Prime Benefit on Base-Level Broadband Plans: Report
  5. Amazfit Bip U Gets Listed on Amazon With Full Specifications
  6. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Flipkart Teases Discounted Price of Xbox Series S Ahead of Launch
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  9. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Phones to Launch in India on October 15
  10. Nokia Smart TV Range Adds 6 New Android TV Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC Expected to Launch on December 1
  2. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. TikTok Ban: US Judge to Hold November 4 Hearing on Government Action
  4. Facebook, Instagram Ban QAnon Conspiracy-Linked Accounts
  5. Google Pixel 4a Gets October 2020 Android Security Update With Fixes for Auto-Brightness, Touch Sensitivity
  6. D2H Introduces New Service Plan for One-Year Set-Top Box Warranty, Priced at Rs. 117
  7. Resident Evil Reboot Set for 2021, Casts Marvel, Umbrella Academy, Maze Runner Stars for Origin Story
  8. Chrome on Android, iOS Will Now Alert You if Your Password Has Been Compromised
  9. Big Tech Report: US Lawmakers Detail Market Abuses and Press for Strict Reform
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With 64-Megapixel Camera Launching in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com