Technology News
loading

Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant: Price, Specifications

Pixel 4a is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and comes with 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 November 2020 10:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant: Price, Specifications

Pixel 4a Barely Blue has a peach coloured power button

Highlights
  • Pixel 4a gets a Barely Blue colour option in the US
  • The phone is backed by a 3,140mAh battery
  • Pixel 4a Barely Blue is a limited edition variant

Pixel 4a has got a new limited edition colour variant called ‘Barely Blue' and is currently up for sale on the Google store in the US “while supplies last.” The new variant adds to the ‘Just Black' colour variant that's already on sale. As of now, the Barely Blue variant is not listed on Indian retailers and as per Google Pixel phone specifications page, is currently exclusive to the US market. The phone is priced the same as the Just Black variant and comes with the same specifications as well.

Pixel 4a Barely Blue price

The Google Pixel 4a is now available in Just Black and a limited edition Barely Blue colour option in a single configuration – 6GB + 128GB priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,000). The new colour variant is currently available in the US till stocks last and as per the official Google Pixel specifications page, there is no information on if and when it will be available in other regions.

In India, the Pixel 4a comes in the single Just Black colour variant that is priced at MRP Rs. 31,999.

Pixel 4a Barely Blue specifications

As mentioned earlier, the new variant of the Pixel 4a comes with the same specifications. The Google Pixel 4a runs on Android 11 and features a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 443ppi of pixel density. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 4a has a 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back with an f/1.7 lens. There is also optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens housed in a hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Google Pixel 4a has 128GB of onboard storage that is not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The phone is backed by a 3,140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There are also stereo speakers and two microphones, along with noise suppression support. Lastly, the phone measures 144x69.4x8.2mm and weighs 143 grams.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Lean software with guaranteed updates
  • Stereo speakers
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Light, built well
  • Bad
  • Relatively low battery capacity
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Google Pixel 4a review
Display 5.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3140mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a Barely Blue, Pixel 4a price, Pixel 4a Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Appoints Top Hacker Peiter Zatko, Aka Mudge, as Head of Security

Related Stories

Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi, Redmi, Poco Phone Users Facing a Bootloop Issue
  2. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  3. OnePlus 9 Render Suggests What We Could Expect from OnePlus Next
  4. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Debut Next Week
  5. Google One: Photos Features, Storage Plans, VPN Service, All Details
  6. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  7. Realme Buds Air Pro Review
  8. Nokia 2.4 India Launch Set for November 26, HMD Global Teases
  9. Tata Sky Binge+, HD Set-Top Boxes Now Discounted Online
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Adds New Security Enhancements to Help Prevent Disruptions, Trolls in Virtual Meetings
  2. Brazil Launches Pix Instant Payments System, Whatsapp to Enter Soon
  3. Transformers 7 Taps Creed II Director Steven Caple Jr.: Report
  4. YouTube Music Rolling Out Quick Picks Carousel on Homepage, Generates Radio Playlist of Similar Songs: Report
  5. Facebook Banned in Solomon Islands Following Government Criticism on Platform: Report
  6. Baidu to Buy JOYY’s Chinese Live-Streaming Service for $3.6 Billion
  7. Tom & Jerry Movie Trailer Release Date Set for Tuesday
  8. Nokia 2.4 Set to Launch in India on November 26, HMD Global Teases
  9. Samsung Galaxy M12 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com