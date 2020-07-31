Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3

Pixel 4a is teased to come with a long-lasting battery and bokeh camera feature.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 July 2020 10:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3

Photo Credit: The Verge

Pixel 4a is rumoured to be a stripped down version of the Pixel 4 launched last year

Highlights
  • Pixel 4a is tipped to be priced starting at $299
  • Google teased a hole-punch display on Pixel 4a via Twitter
  • Pixel 4a is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC

Google Pixel 4a is likely days away from launch. The tech giant is finally teasing the arrival of a new phone on August 3, next week, after months of silence. The Pixel 4a was expected to launch at Google I/O in May, which then got cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. The phone later cropped up on the Google website for a brief bit, bringing back hopes of its arrival. Past leaks suggest the Pixel 4a may have a hole-punch display and is tipped to not bundle the Soli chip for motion sensor controls.

The tech giant is now teasing the arrival of a new phone on August 3 on its online store. While the teaser doesn't reveal any details on which phone this might be, it most likely will be the Pixel 4a. The confusing jargon written above the launch date throws many hints about upcoming features. Words like ‘video chats', ‘macro', ‘lowlightena', ‘Blurtutate Bokeham', and ‘longlasting batter' offer hints at key features. These words suggest that the Pixel 4a camera may be capable of taking macro, low light, and bokeh shots. Furthermore, the Pixel 4a is teased to have a long-lasting battery.

pixel 4a online store teaser Pixel 4a

New Google phone is teased on the online store to arrive on August 3
Photo Credit: Google online store

The header on the Made By Google Twitter handle has also changed with the tagline, “Introducing the Google Phone.” There's a small black hole on the top left of the header indicative of a hole-punch display on the Pixel 4a. Google is yet to confirm that this upcoming device that is being teased is the Pixel 4a, or not.

Google Pixel 4a price, specifications (expected)

There's expected to be a Pixel 4a 5G model this time around for all those countries that support the faster network. An official-looking render was spotted on the Google website recently, and it hinted at a square-shaped camera module at the back with a single camera sensor and flash. There is also expected to be a rear fingerprint sensor at the back of the Pixel 4a. The price of the Pixel 4a is tipped to be at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the 64GB model and $349 (roughly Rs.s 26,100) for the 128GB model. Rumoured specifications include a 5.8-inch display, Snapdragon 730 SoC, 6GB RAM, and 18W fast charging.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4a Launch, Google Pixel 4a price, Google Pixel 4a Specifications, Google Pixel 4a Design, Google Pixel 4a Display, Pixel 4a, Google
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Luca, Pixar’s Next Italian Coming-of-Age Movie, Announced With 2021 Release Date
Google Parent Alphabet Sees Dive in Profit as Coronavirus Hits Ad Market

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  3. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. OnePlus Nord Review
  6. Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor
  7. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles as Monthly Active Users Top 3 Billion
  2. Jio Platforms Added 99 Lakh New Customers in First Quarter of FY 2020-21
  3. iPhone 12 Series Launch Delay Confirmed by Apple
  4. Google Parent Alphabet Sees Dive in Profit as Coronavirus Hits Ad Market
  5. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
  6. Luca, Pixar’s Next Italian Coming-of-Age Movie, Announced With 2021 Release Date
  7. Twitter Says Phone Spear-Phishing Attack on Employees Led to Breach
  8. Amazon Posts Biggest Profit Ever at Height of Pandemic
  9. Mi TV Users Get Early Access to Movies From Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Multiplex’ Banner
  10. Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com