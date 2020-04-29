Technology News
Google Pixel 4a May Go on Sale Starting May 22, Latest Leak Suggests

Pixel 4a is expected to be the successor to Google Pixel 3a.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 29 April 2020 18:46 IST
Google Pixel 4a May Go on Sale Starting May 22, Latest Leak Suggests

Photo Credit: Twitter/ evleaks

Google Pixel 4a leaks have tipped almost everything about the phone

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4a could become available on May 22
  • The phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC
  • It is tipped to be priced starting $399

Google Pixel 4a launch date is yet to be officially announced but a new report has suggested the possible availability details of the phone in Germany. Pixel 4a will reportedly be available for purchase in the country starting May 22 via Vodafone Germany. It is not clear whether Google will organise a launch event in advance or on the same day. As the company was going to organise its Google I/O developer conference from May 12 to May 14, one of these could be the possible date of launch.

According to Caschys Blog, a German website, internal documents of Vodafone Germany have tipped that Pixel 4a will be available for purchase starting May 22. Since Pixel 3a was available in Germany on the same day as the US, May 22 might be the global availability date, Android Police notes. Additionally, Pixel 4 was launched on October 15 and the pre-orders and shipping started after nine days on October 24. All these things point towards a launch around May 12.

The hype around Google Pixel 4a has been continuously building as details around the phone have been coming out. Almost everything about the phone has already leaked, barring a launch date. Now, even that seems to be becoming clearer.


Google Pixel 4a's specifications and retail box leaked recently, suggesting some important information around the phone. The smartphone is expected to come with a 5.81-inch full-HD+ display. It has been tipped to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. 64GB and 128 GB onboard storage variants of the phone are anticipated. Pixel 4a may also come with a 12.2-megapixel camera at the rear and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Additionally, the phone could pack 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging through a USB Type-C port.

The phone has been tipped to start selling at $399.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 4a, Google, Vodafone Germany, Pixel 4a Launch Date
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
iPhone Shipments Grew 78 Percent in India in Q1 2020, Thanks to iPhone 11: Counterpoint Research
