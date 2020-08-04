Google Pixel 4a is official after multiple delays and a multitude of rumours as well as leaks. Google on Monday unveiled the new Pixel phone as its latest affordable model after last year's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The Pixel 4a India launch is set for October. However, it is already available for pre-orders in the US, with its sale scheduled for August 20. The Pixel 4a shares the camera experience of the Pixel 4. It also comes with some of the preloaded features that debuted on the last year Pixel flagship.

Here are 10 important things that you should know about Google Pixel 4a and its launch in India:

Google Pixel 4a India launch date is yet to be revealed. However, the launch is set for October, and the phone will be exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart. It will come in just one, 6GB + 128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. $349 (roughly Rs. 26,200) in the US. The details about its India pricing aren't announced, though. Last year, Google brought the Pixel 3a in two distinct colour options. The Pixel 4a, however, comes in just a single, Jet Black option. The phone also has a soft touch finish on top and features Pixel's signature colour pop power button in mint. This year's Pixel lineup doesn't have an XL model. Google Mobile Business Senior Director Nanda Ramachandran in a media briefing told reporters that the company felt there's no need for a secondary display size. Thus, we don't have a Pixel 4a XL as the successor to the Pixel 3a XL. Google Pixel 4a has a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display that offers 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display comes in a hole-punch design that has a room for a single selfie camera. Also, it is an always-on display - just like the previous Pixel phones. Despite being an affordable option, Google Pixel 4a offers the same camera experience that was provided on the Pixel 4 last year. This means that you'll get features including HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities, and fused video stabilisation. The phone, however, has a single, 12.2-megapixel camera sensor at the back. Google Pixel 4a comes with the Recorder app that provides real-time transcription. It also has a Live Caption feature that enables real-time captioning for videos and audio content. It can also add captions to voice and video calls. Initially, the feature is limited to English content and is rolling out for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4. Alongside the Pixel 4a, Google announced Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 as its two new smartphones. Both will come with 5G support, and the Pixel 4a (5G) will carry a starting price of $499 (roughly Rs. 37,500). Google confirmed that the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will not come to India. However, the new models will be available in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia. Google has provided Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC on the Pixel 4a that has a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. The phone also has a Titan M module for on-device security. Further, it comes preloaded with the new Google Assistant that enables multitasking across apps and lets you quickly find a photo or send a text. It works with German, French, Spanish, and Italian as well as English. On the battery front, Google Pixel 4a has a 3,140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The company claims that the inbuilt battery lasts all day. You'll also get a USB Type-C adapter that works with USB PD 2.0. Google Pixel 4a comes with a three month free trial of YouTube Premium. This means that you'll be able to enjoy watching videos on YouTube without any ads for three months. The Pixel 4a also has three month free trials of Google Play Pass and Google One. There are also stereo speakers for an enhanced multimedia experience. Furthermore, the phone comes with two microphones and has noise suppression support.

