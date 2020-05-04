Google Pixel 4a is believed to be the follow-up to last year's Pixel 3a and the former has been in the news for a while. Most recently, a new listing for the phone on the benchmarking website Geekbench has been spotted. While the listing does not state the name of the phone, it uses the codename ‘Google sunfish' that has been linked with Pixel 4a. A lot of what can be expected to come in the Pixel 4a has been leaked in the past and while the Geekbench listing does not hint at any new key specifications, it does mention 6GB of RAM and an octa-core processor.

The Geekbench listing shows a phone with model name ‘Google sunfish' that runs Android 10 and has 6GB of RAM. This phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm SoC with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The listing also shows the single core and multi-core scores for the alleged Google Pixel 4a as 2,529 and 6,366 respectively. The listing was uploaded on May 1.

While it hasn't been confirmed by Google itself, we believe that the codename ‘sunfish' belongs to the upcoming Pixel 4a as previously reported.

Talking about previous reports, some of the expected specifications of the Pixel 4a as well as an image of the retail box for the phone were reportedly leaked early last month. The leak stated that the phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC with Adreno 618 GPU.

Like the latest Geekbench listing, the earlier report also hinted at 6GB of RAM. The Pixel 4a might come with a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. A 3,080mAh battery is expected and in terms of cameras, the Pixel 4a is said to have one on the back and one on the front. The alleged camera samples for the upcoming phone also surfaced online, according to a recent report.

Google has not shared the release date for the Pixel 4a but another leak suggested that it would go on sale starting May 22. Given the current global situation owing to the coronavirus pandemic, we can expect the phone to be revealed at an online event before the rumoured sale date.