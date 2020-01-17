Technology News
Google Pixel 4a Codenames Tipped, Multiple Variants May Launch at I/O 2020

The leaked codenames are Sunfish, Redfin and Bramble.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 19:09 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Pixel 4a is tipped to sport a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • We might see multiple Pixel 4a variants this year
  • Leaked codenames suggest
  • Codenames are Sunfish, Redfin and Bramble

If a new report is to be believed, then we might see Google releasing multiple variants of its mid-range Pixel smartphones, which will likely be successors of the Pixel 3a smartphones. Now, till this time the rumour that was doing the rounds was that this year Google will only release a single variant of its mid-range Pixel smartphone, most likely to be called the Pixel 4a. But looking at the latest leaked codes, now there is a possibility that there will be at least two variants of the Pixel 4a smartphones.

As per the report by XDA Developers, three codenames of upcoming Google phones have surfaced — Sunfish, Redfin and Bramble. So, Sunfish is alleged to feature the mid-range Snapdragon 730 SoC under its hood, meaning it will have 4G connectivity and also the choice of processor seems to make sense given the Pixel 3a was equipped with a Snapdragon 670 SoC. Now, the questions start to rise with Redfin and Bramble. So, Redfin is alleged to sport Qualcomm's upper-midrange Snapdragon 765 SoC, which by the way is also one of the company's first mid-range chipsets with an integrated 5G modem. Then comes Bramble, which again sports the same Snapdragon 765 chipset as the Redfin, but the report mentions that there isn't any surety whether this is a Pixel device or not because the past has witnessed that Google only codename its devices with references to aquatic creatures.

So, what's really going on over here? Well, first considering the Pixel 3a was a mid-range phone that cost $399, we can argue that Sunfish aka the Pixel 4a could be its likely successor. Now, as for Redfin, there can be a possibility that it might turn out to be the Pixel 4a XL. But then again considering it has the Snapdragon 765 chipset, which makes it 5G capable, it might make the device expensive, which will further make it lose its appeal as a mid-range smartphone. Coming to Bramble, well it is highly unlikely that the company will release more than two phones.

And finally, we'll just say that Google launched the Pixel 3a devices at the company's annual developer conference in 2019, so it is most likely we'll see the company release the Pixel 4a devices at Google I/O 2020. So, till then we'll suggest that you take all this information with a pinch of salt, and just hope that the company releases feature-packed mid-range Pixel phones with not so absurd pricing.

