Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 4a Alleged Hands on Images Reveal Familiar Design, Official Fabric Case Surfaces as Well

Google Pixel 4a Alleged Hands-on Images Reveal Familiar Design, Official Fabric Case Surfaces as Well

Google Pixel 4a was originally said to launch at I/O 2020 in May, but the conference's cancellation and coronavirus-related production issues might end up delaying its launch.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 9 March 2020 15:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4a Alleged Hands-on Images Reveal Familiar Design, Official Fabric Case Surfaces as Well

Photo Credit: Reddit

Google Pixel 4a will reportedly feature a single rear and front camera

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4a will reportedly employ the Snapdragon 730 SoC
  • The upcoming phone will feature a single rear and front camera
  • Google Pixel 4a leaks have shown a hole-punch display

Google's upcoming smartphone, the Pixel 4a recently appeared in a set of leaked renders and a few rather sketchy live photos. Now, a number of alleged Pixel 4a hands-on images have surfaced online, and they appear to be the real deal. The leaked live images allegedly show the Pixel 4a with a hole-punch display and significantly slimmer bezels compared to Google's previous iteration—the Pixel 3a. Looking at the back, one can see the squircle camera module housing a single lens and the LED flash, while the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor sits below it.

The alleged Pixel 4a hands-on images come courtesy of Rozetked, but they were reportedly first spotted as screenshots on Facebook and were later shared on Reddit. The leaked images show the Pixel 4a's front panel with a hole-punch drilled in the top-left corner of the screen. The bezels on the side and top are quite slim, and the chin is also notably thinner compared to its predecessor. The design is quite similar to what we saw in a series of leak-based renders that recently surfaced online. Moreover, the settings UI of the phone, captured in the photos, shows the name ‘Pixel 4a' clearly.

The upcoming Google phone is covered in a protective case that looks quite similar to the official fabric case for the Pixel 3a, save for the cutout placement. The camera module borrows its outline and black background from the Pixel 4. But instead of a dual-camera setup, the Pixel 4a features a single rear camera and an LED flash positioned diagonally. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is honestly quite surprising, since phones that cost significantly lower now come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pixel 4a will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC and it was expected to make its debut at I/O 2020 in May.

But now that Google has cancelled I/O 2020 over coronavirus concerns, there's no word regarding the launch status of the Pixel 4a as of now. But as per a report, the Pixel 4a is staring at a potential delay in its launch, as Google is now shifting production away from China to other countries. Google plans to begin production of the Pixel 4a in Vietnam starting next month, but component shortage and other logistic factors might prove to be a hurdle and eventually delay the Pixel 4a's arrival.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Pushpavalli Season 2 Trailer: Sumukhi Suresh Is Back to Make Amends / Take Revenge

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4a Alleged Hands-on Images Reveal Familiar Design, Official Fabric Case Surfaces as Well
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.1 Successor May Be Called Nokia 5.3, Price and Specifications Leaked
  2. Realme Band Set to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  3. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  4. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Global Launch Set for March 27
  5. John Oliver Blasts Hotstar Censorship in New Last Week Tonight Episode
  6. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India
  7. ACT Fibernet Offers Up to 300 Mbps Speeds, Unlimited Data Until March 31
  8. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs. 4,999 Long Term Prepaid Recharge Plan
  9. Realme to Launch Offline-Focussed Smartphones in India in Q2 2020
  10. Realme X50 Pro 5G May Soon Get a 512GB Storage Variant
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Has Announced Its Android 10 Beta Update Roadmap Which Starts With Vivo Nex 3 on March 14
  2. Google Pixel 4a Alleged Hands-on Images Reveal Familiar Design, Official Fabric Case Surfaces as Well
  3. Pushpavalli Season 2 Trailer: Sumukhi Suresh Is Back to Make Amends / Take Revenge
  4. Flaw That Allows a Malware to Steal 2FA Codes from Google Authenticator Could Have Been Fixed Long Back
  5. Jio's Rs. 4,999 Long Term Prepaid Plan Returns With 360 Days Validity, 350GB Data
  6. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India at What Hi Fi Show 2020
  7. Motorola One Mid Pops Up on Geekbench, 6GB of RAM and Octa-Core Qualcomm SoC Tipped
  8. John Oliver Blasts Hotstar Censorship in New Last Week Tonight Episode
  9. Realme X50 Pro 512GB Storage Variant Surfaces Online Ahead of China Launch
  10. Google Location Data Turned a Random Cyclist Into a Burglary Suspect: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.