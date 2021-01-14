Google Pixel 4a 5G users on Android 11 have been reporting touchscreen issues following the December update, but the latest update has reportedly failed to resolve the issue. While Google had said last month that a fix for the issue will be included in the upcoming software update, users are claiming that the January update has not fixed the bug. The problem has been reported by several users and it seems to be mostly affecting the bottom part of the phone's screen; it is said to become more prominent while using the three-button navigation.

Several Google Pixel 4a 5G users on Android 11 have been bringing up the issue on the Google Pixel support page. Google had responded on December 24, 2020, saying that the company was aware of the issue. It had promised a fix in the upcoming software update and also suggested ways to improve the responsiveness of the device.

The issue was first reported by Android Police. It now confirms that the January patch does not include a fix for it. Users on the support page have also said the same.

The touchscreen issue is particularly affecting those who have chosen the three-button navigation. The Google Pixel 4A 5G January update, however, does include some other bug fixes, including a fix for a speaker noise that occurred in certain scenarios.

Since the January update did not bring a fix for the touchscreen issue on Google Pixel 4A 5G, it is to be now expected in the February update. In the meantime, Google had suggested that Pixel 4A 5G users can try tapping the center of the button or the side of the button/ icon furthest away from the edge of the display while tapping on icons on the edge of the screen. Users were also advised to try using the tip of their finger or thumb while tapping icons, including the navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen. Google said that this could improve touch recognition.

The community forum also included suggestions from other Google Pixel 4A 5G users, including reverting back to the November software. The other popular solution has been to switch from the three-button navigation system to gesture navigation.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.