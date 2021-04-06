Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel Phones Get April 2021 Security Patch With Fixes in Camera, Connectivity, More: All Details Here

Google Pixel Phones Get April 2021 Security Patch With Fixes in Camera, Connectivity, More: All Details Here

Google Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 get improvements in third party camera apps.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 April 2021 18:05 IST
Google Pixel Phones Get April 2021 Security Patch With Fixes in Camera, Connectivity, More: All Details Here

Google Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 get performance boost for games and apps

Highlights
  • Pixel update vulnerabilities are rated as moderate
  • Android update vulnerabilities are rated from high to critical
  • Pixel phones have built number RQ2A.210405.005

Google has released security update bulletins for April 2021 fixing a bunch of vulnerabilities in Pixel smartphone lineup, as well as other Android-powered handsets. The vulnerabilities in the Pixel smartphones are rated moderate, and the Android bulletin rates the vulnerabilities from high to critical. The Pixel smartphone lineup, that includes Pixel 3 and above, have got additional optimisations in camera, connectivity, and system departments. A few Android-powered flagship smartphones from Samsung and Realme have already got the April 2021 security update.

While the April 2021 Android security patch should be rolled out by OEMs as per their schedules, Pixel handsets usually get the update notifications on the day of release. This time around, Google has also released a list of optimisations that come along with the Pixel security patch. These include optimisations in camera, connectivity, performance, system, and system UI in the Pixel smartphone lineup. All the global Pixel variants have build number RQ2A.210405.005, and Google Pixel 3 XL Canadian model has build number RQ2A.210405.006.

In the Camera department, Google Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 have got improvement in camera quality in certain third-party apps. Both these phones have also got a boost in performance for certain graphic-intensive games and apps. When it comes to connectivity, the update brings a fix for the issue that caused certain devices to appear offline while they are connected to a VPN. This issue has been fixed in Pixel 3 and above smartphones.

The update fixes the freeze issue on Google logo during startup in Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 smartphones. Furthermore, there is also a fix for missing home grid settings in Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4a. The handsets did not get custom grid size options.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 XL, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 5, Android, April 2021 Security Update, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
LG Rollable, LG V70 Live Images Leak Hours After Company’s Phone Business Exit

Related Stories

Google Pixel Phones Get April 2021 Security Patch With Fixes in Camera, Connectivity, More: All Details Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm in Mumbai
  2. LG Mobile Phone Business Closed Down Worldwide Due to Losses
  3. Realme 8 5G Alleged Image on Peruvian Site Shows Holographic Branding
  4. YuppTV Acquires Digital Broadcasting Rights for IPL 2021
  5. Redmi 20X Could Launch in China as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  6. OnePlus Pay May Launch in India Soon, Trademark Filing Suggests
  7. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  8. HP Chromebook 11a With Up to 16 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  9. TP-Link Archer AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band Router With Six Antennas Launched
  10. WhatsApp Could Soon Allow Moving Chats Between Android and iOS
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Acquires Airtel’s 800MHz Spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai Circles to Bolster Its 4G LTE Network
  2. Vivo X70 Pro+ Key Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Launch in June
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC May Be Discontinued, Could Be Replaced by Snapdragon 865+ Model
  4. Google Pixel Phones Get April 2021 Security Patch With Fixes in Camera, Connectivity, More: All Details Here
  5. LG Rollable, LG V70 Live Images Leak Hours After Company’s Phone Business Exit
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update in India With Camera, Battery Life Improvements
  7. YuppTV Acquires Digital Broadcasting Rights for IPL 2021 in Close to 100 Countries
  8. Infinix Is Planning to Launch 5G-Enabled Smartphones, Smart TVs in India: Report
  9. India Court Says ByteDance Should Deposit $11 Million in Tax Evasion Case
  10. LG Will Roll Out Android 12 for Some Phones Despite Exiting Phone Business
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com