Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 4a May Bring 4K 60fps Video Recording Feature, Google Camera 7.4 APK Teardown Tips

Google Pixel 4a May Bring 4K 60fps Video Recording Feature, Google Camera 7.4 APK Teardown Tips

If not on Google Pixel 4a, the rumoured feature can be expected on the next Google Pixel flagship smartphone.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 13 March 2020 19:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4a May Bring 4K 60fps Video Recording Feature, Google Camera 7.4 APK Teardown Tips

Google Pixel 4a is the next anticipated smartphone by Google

Highlights
  • APK teardown of Google Camera 7.4 also shows a telephoto mode
  • Both telephoto and 4K 60fps video recording are speculated in Pixel 4a
  • Google Pixel 4-series may not see 4K 60fps video recording mode

Google Pixel 4a, the anticipated smartphone by Google may finally allow users to record videos in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, a report has hinted. If true, the move comes after several users lashed out at Google for not enabling the 4K 60fps recording feature in its previous flagship Google Pixel 4-series that was unveiled in October last year. The news was spotted in the leaked version of the Google Camera app - that is the Google Camera 7.4. It is also speculated that Google may enable 4K recording at 60 frames per second on the rumoured Google Pixel 5-series.

The development was first spotted by cstark27, a notable GCam modder while examining Google Camera 7.4, an unreleased version of Google's camera app for Pixel smartphones. The app was sourced from a leaked Google Pixel 4a prototype earlier this month. As per the APK teardown of the camera app, the development is shown under the name "camcorder.4k60fps". It is also likely that we might see the 4K at 60 frames per second video recording mode to feature in the rumoured Google Pixel 5-series, if not on Google Pixel 4a.

Google may add the video recording feature on the existing Google Pixel 4-series once the camera app is updated. However, it is equally unlikely since the company previously had indicated that users of the Pixel-4 series do not want to use this feature.

The APK of the Google Camera 7.4 was also examined by 9to5Google, and the publication noticed noticed a feature under the name, "SABRE_UNZOOMED_TELEPHOTO." Through this feature, it is speculated that Google may allow users to take wide-angle photographs using the Google Pixel 4a camera.

Earlier this week, a video showed a alleged Google Pixel 4a prototype with a 5.81-inch hole-punch display. Other features that were seen in the video include a single 12-megapixel shooter, 3,080mAh battery along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The Google Pixel 4a price was also tipped in another leak, as well as the phone's design thanks to an official Google hoarding.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4a, Google Camera, Google Camera 7.4
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India in March
Samsung Galaxy M11 Might Come With a 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4a May Bring 4K 60fps Video Recording Feature, Google Camera 7.4 APK Teardown Tips
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  3. Realme 6 Pro Review
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  5. Asteroid May Be on Collision Course With Earth, NASA Monitoring Its Orbit
  6. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  7. Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming Phone With 144Hz Display, 55W Charging Launched
  8. Xiaomi Teases Launch of a Wireless Product on March 16
  9. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  10. Oppo Enco Free True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Shipments in India Grew Over 55 Percent in January-February: CMR
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro May Just Have Been Spotted in Brand Ambassador Robert Downey Jr.'s Hand
  3. Trump Signs Law to Prevent US Rural Telecom Carriers From Using Huawei Network Equipment
  4. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air With Scissor Keyboards to Launch in Q2 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Honor 30S Leaked Render Shows Back Panel With Rectangular Camera Module
  6. Huawei P40-Series European Price and Designs Leaked, P40 Pro PE Spotted at South Korean Retailer
  7. Pentagon Seeks to Reconsider Parts of $10-Billion Cloud Contract Awarded to Microsoft
  8. Samsung Galaxy M11 Might Come With a 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
  9. Google Pixel 4a May Bring 4K 60fps Video Recording Feature, Google Camera 7.4 APK Teardown Tips
  10. Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India in March
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.