Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Users Won’t Get Unlimited Full-Resolution Google Photos Storage Benefit

Google’s product page suggests that high-quality photos and videos will be ‘compressed and resized’.

By | Updated: 16 October 2019 13:25 IST
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Users Won’t Get Unlimited Full-Resolution Google Photos Storage Benefit

Pixel 4 was launched at a New York event yesterday

Highlights
  • Google made no mentions of cloud storage capacity at the event
  • There’s a disclaimer at the end that sheds more light on the matter
  • Original quality photos will count against storage data

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL buyers will not get the full-resolution storage that has been promised to previous-gen Pixel phones. The product page on Google has a disclaimer that suggests that users will be able to store high quality photos and videos, but they may be ‘compressed or resized'. This means that Google is not offering the privilege to store full-resolution photos as is, in Google Photos. While amateur photographers may not see this as much of a change, skilled photographers who used this unlimited cloud storage to gather their large sized photos, may find it problematic.

Google made no mention about this change at the event in New York. Unlimited full-resolution photo storage was considered as a big draw for photographers, and to not offer this to Pixel 4 series buyers is disappointing. The disclaimer reads, “Google Photos offers free unlimited online storage for all photos and videos uploaded in high quality. Photos and videos uploaded in high quality may be compressed or resized. Data rates may apply. g.co/help/photostorage.”

This means Pixel 4 users will get limited free original photo quality storage, after which unlimited storage will continue to be stored, but in a compressed or resized manner. If users want to store their photos in full resolution, they will have to pay Google a monthly or an annual fee. A support page reveals that Pixel 3a users don't get unlimited full-resolution photo storage benefit either. Pixel 3 users can avail this benefit till January 31, 2022, and Pixel 2 users will be able to avail this benefit till January 16,2021.

In any case, Google has decided to not to bring the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to the Indian market this year. Google Pixel 4 features the Soli-powered radar sensor that needs 60GHz spectrum. Gadgets 360 understands Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are not launching in India due to 60GHz spectrum licensing issues in the country.

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Google Photos, Google
