Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL aren't likely to debut anytime soon. But it is clear that both new Pixel models are set to emerge amongst the most rumoured phones of 2019. Weeks after some initial case render leaks, the key specifications of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have now surfaced online. The new smartphones are claimed to come with 6GB of RAM instead of 4GB RAM present in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Last month, Google officially showed off the design of the Pixel 4 by releasing a teaser on the Web.

Citing people familiar with the development, BGR has shared the key specifications of the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Both new Google phones are said to come with slightly larger displays than the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

The Pixel 4 is said to be coming with a full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display. The mentioned resolution is slightly higher than the full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display of the Pixel 3. Similarly, the Pixel 4 XL is said to carry a QHD+ (1440 x 3040 pixels) display that comes as an upgrade over the QHD+ (1440 x 2960 pixels) display of the Pixel 3 XL.

Alongside the display, Google would offer a new RAM chip on the Pixel 4 models to offer some performance enhancements. The report claims that the both Pixel phones will come with 6GB of RAM over the 4GB RAM available on the existing Pixel phones.

Further, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are said to have a 128GB storage option. There might be some other storage variants in addition to the 128GB model in the new series.

The official image posted by Google last month already confirmed that the Pixel 4 will come with a square camera bump that appears to have at least two traditional image sensors along with an LED flash module. A third sensor is also seen at the back that could be used for portraits or wide-angle shots.

A recent report claimed that the Pixel 4 will sport a 16-megapixel secondary image sensor along with a telephoto lens and have an infrared camera at the front. Moreover, some renders based on the early leaks of the Pixel 4 XL surfaced recently that hinted at large bezels.

That being said, considering the historical records, Google isn't likely to unveil the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL until October. We can, thus, expect some more rumours and leaks hitting the Web in the coming future.