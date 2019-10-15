Hours before the Google hardware event, a flurry of leaks have let out design details of the Nest Mini speaker, hinting at more colour options, a longer cable, and more tweaks. The Pixelbook Go has also leaked in official renders showing off a new colour option, and some other aesthetics. The pricing of the Pixel 4 has leaked once again, and it seems that the 64GB base model will begin at $799 (roughly Rs.56,900). UK's Carphone Warehouse also briefly posted a pre-order page of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and quickly removed it, but screenshots offer a tell-all.

Starting with the Pixel 4 pricing, DroidLife reports that the Pixel 4 64GB will start at $799 (roughly Rs. 56,900), while the Pixel 4 XL will be priced a $100 more for the same storage tier. The report doesn't detail the pricing of the 128GB model, but if Pixel 3's price structure is to be considered, then Google will likely charge a $100 more for more storage.

After Best Buy Canada's slip up, UK's Carphone Warehouse was spotted briefly listing the Pixel 4 product page. The page has since been removed, and a normal sign-up form now shows up when you head to the website. The page is mostly identical to the Canada listing, but some key differences include mentions of Night Sight, a link to the astrophotography feature coming to the Pixel 4 series, and the addition of the Orange colour option, aside from the Black and White. The page also does not mention free photo backups with Google Photos, something that was mentioned in the Canada listing. This listing was spotted by Android Police.

Separately, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL fabric cases have also been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal. The cases feature a crochet-looking texture in Blue, Black, and Grey. And a distinct pop of colour is offered via the Google logo and power button.

Google Nest Mini,renders

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Google Nest Mini, expected to be the successor to the Home Mini speaker, has leaked in official renders. WinFuture has offered multiple product shots of the next-gen speaker and the wall mount at the back is seen clearly. The Nest Mini has a uniform colour palette, with the underside matching the rest of the speaker. The Home Mini has an orange shade at the bottom instead. As mentioned, the rumoured wall mount is clearly seen in these images, and the attached cable is said to be 1.5 metres long. Looking closely at the photos, Google seem to be ditching Micro-USB, and may adopt something similar to the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. The report also states that the Nest Mini uses a 15-watt power supply instead of 9-watts. The Nest Mini is reported to come in anthracite, rock candy (light gray), Coral, and Sky Blue options. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac.

Pixelbook Go renders

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

The Pixelbook Go has also leaked in product shots , courtesy 9to5Google, and it is seen sporting a new ‘Not Pink' colour option. The keyboard sees a darker colour than the rest of the body, and a USB Type-C port is seen on the right edge. The report says that there are other connectors on the edge not shown in the images, and a 3.5mm audio jack is also present. As for specs, it is rumoured to feature a 13.3-inch display with 16:9 aspect ratio, up to 4K resolution, up to Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage.