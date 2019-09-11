Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 4 Launch Date Tipped as October 15, Motion Sense Air Gestures Spotted in Leaked Video

Google Pixel 4 Launch Date Tipped as October 15, Motion Sense Air Gestures Spotted in Leaked Video

Pixel 4 launch date tipped by famous tipster @evleaks.

By | Updated: 11 September 2019 16:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4 Launch Date Tipped as October 15, Motion Sense Air Gestures Spotted in Leaked Video

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Google

Google is usually known to launch its flagship Pixel smartphones during the October time-frame

Highlights
  • Pixel 4 smartphones could launch on October 15
  • The date is revealed courtesy of a leak online
  • ‘Motion Sense’ settings also seen in action in a leaked video

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL may get launched on October 15, according to a new leak. This information can be claimed by looking at an alleged promotional image of the smartphone, that shows the October 15 date on the lock screen. The Pixel 4 smartphones have been victims of many leaks leading to their official launch, and this year both the smartphones are reported to come with an enhanced Night Sight camera, new Google Assistant features and the much talked about Motion Sense air gestures. Separately, the Pixel 4's Motion Sense feature has been leaked in a new video, while its screen size and processor details have been tipped in another leak.

The leak tipping the launch date of the Pixel 4 smartphones comes directly via reputed tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), in a tweet that says "Google Fall Event" and shows an alleged photo of the Pixel 4, displaying the October 15 date on the lock screen. So, if this information does turn out to be true, then it falls perfectly in line with the October time-frame during which Google usually announces its flagship Pixel smartphones. The Pixel 3 smartphones were officially announced on October 9, last year.

pixel 4 evleaks large pixel 4 evleaks

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

 

Moving on, in a separate Pixel 4 leak, the smartphone's ‘Motion Sense' settings are reportedly revealed. As of now, the video from the original source has since been deleted, but courtesy of a tech YouTube channel, This is Tech Today, which re-uploaded the video, it can be seen that users will be able to skip songs or silence interruptions using Google's ‘Motion Sense' technology. Head over to 13:03 in the video to check out the feature in action.

Also Read: Google Pixel 4 Leaked Promo Video Tips Air Gestures

Additionally, according to a report by 91Mobiles, the Pixel 4 XL will sport a 6.23-inch display with a QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) resolution, as opposed to a 6.3-inch panel found on the Pixel 3 XL. The report also tips that the smartphone will be rocking the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood, instead of the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

Also Read: Google Pixel 4 Smartphones Confirmed to Sport 90Hz Displays

Well, we are just a month away from the official of the Pixel 4 smartphones, and if October 15 does indeed turn out to be the official reveal date, then it doesn't get any better than that.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 XL, Motion Sense, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Mi Water Purifier to Launch in India on September 17, Xiaomi Teases
Google Pixel 4 Launch Date Tipped as October 15, Motion Sense Air Gestures Spotted in Leaked Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 With Dual Rear Cameras, Liquid Retina Display Launched
  2. iPhone Lineup Price in India Slashed After iPhone 11 Launch
  3. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launched: Highlights
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. iPhone 11 First Impressions
  7. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  8. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  9. iPhone 11 Series Brings Support for Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 Standard
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4 Launch Date Tipped as October 15, Motion Sense Air Gestures Spotted in Leaked Video
  2. Mi Water Purifier to Launch in India on September 17, Xiaomi Teases
  3. iPhone 11 Draws a Tepid Response in Asia
  4. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Bring Support for Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 Standard
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 11 Lineup Comes With a New U1 Ultra-Wideband Chip for Precise AirDrop Transfers
  7. OnePlus Aggressive Battery Optimisation Fix to Roll Out in Future Updates, Company Confirms
  8. Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Netflix, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Sign Long-Term Deal for Fiction, Non-Fiction Series and Films
  10. OnePlus TV Teaser Image Shows Kevlar Finish at the Back With Unique Looking Stand; Zen Mode App Released on Google Play Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.