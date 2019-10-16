Google Pixel 4 Doesn’t Bundle Earphones Or a 3.5mm Adapter in the Box

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were launched yesterday, and something was noticed soon after it was unveiled - the smartphones don't ship with a pair of earphones in the box. This is a little surprising since the company shipped a pair of Type-C earphones along with the Google Pixel 3. That's not all, the company is also skipping out on a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapters in the box. These adapters are handy for those who wish to use their regular pair of headphones with the device.

On the Google Store US page, the company clearly details what is bundled in the box of the Google Pixel 4 and the Google Pixel 4 XL. The phones come with an 18W USB Type-C power adapter, 1-metre USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable, a Quick Switch Adapter, and a SIM tool, apart from the Quick Start Guide. There is no wired headphone, nor is there a USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter in the box.

Previous generation Pixel devices had a wired headphone option out straight out of the box. The Google Pixel and Google Pixel 3a devices had a 3.5mm headphone jack whereas the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 3 devices shipped with USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter in the box. Google went a step further and also included a pair of Type-C earphones along with the Google Pixel 3. This is the first time that Google is not providing an adapter in the box.

The search giant also unveiled a pair of true wireless Pixel Buds at the same event, however, these earphones will only be released early next year - putting Pixel 4 users in a tough spot.

Google Pixel 4 buyers will have to buy a pair of Bluetooth earphones to use with the smartphone or buy a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio jack adapter if they intend to use traditional earphones. In the US, Google is offering a $100 (roughly Rs. ) store credit on buying a Pixel 4, something that will help buyers purchase a pair of USB Type-C earbuds or a 3.5mm dongle based on their requirement. As The Verge notes, the move may be a part of the company's aim to reduce environmental impact of its products, something it spent a lot of time talking about during the event.

Sadly, Google Pixel 4 is not coming to India and you can read about it in detail here.