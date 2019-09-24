Google Pixel 4 duo is all set to go down as one of the most heavily leaked phones yet. After detailed video reviews, leaked hands-on images and even official teasers surfaced online, a new set of high resolution Pixel 4 XL photos have been leaked. The fresh images give us our best look yet at the Pixel 4 XL's white, or “clearly white”, colour option. Additionally, there are camera samples as well and a brief description of the Pixel 4 XL's camera UI and functionality, while also reaffirming the presence of face unlock and smooth display features.

The new set of leaked Pixel 4 XL images, which come courtesy of Nextrift, show the Pixel 4 XL's white variant. The images clearly show the phone's dual-tone design approach, with a black rim whose monotony is broken by the colourful power button, and the contrasting white rear panel. The phone is said to sport a matte finish on the rear panel that also keeps fingerprint marks at bay. The USB Type-C port and speaker cutouts are at the bottom.

The Pixel 4 XL's rear panel is tipped to sport a matte finish on the rear panel

On the front, the Pixel 4 is shown with a thick top bezel housing the Soli hardware and other sensors for facial recognition. Surprisingly, the earpiece cutout is smaller than the one on the Pixel 3, and the chin is also not as thin as one would expect. The phone is touted to pack 6.23-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) display. Other specifications obtained from the AIDA64 app include Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB.

The Pixel 4 XL's battery capacity is tipped to be 3,700mAh, but there is no word on support for fast charging. The phone is said to pack a 12.2-megapixel rear camera assisted by a 16-megapixel telephoto lens, while the front camera is tipped to utilise an 8.1-megapixel sensor.

The upcoming phone is said to produce more natural looking photos compared to Galaxy S10+

Photo Credit: Nextrift

The images clearly show the system interface for the face unlock feature and also the Smooth Display feature that will automatically adjust the screen refresh rate between 60Hz and 90Hz to save power. The setup process for the face unlock feature is tipped to be similar to Face ID, but it is said to fail at recognising the face unless the user is looking at it directly.

There are also a few camera samples comparing the photos clicked by the Pixel 4 XL against the Galaxy S10+. The photos clicked by the upcoming Google flagship are claimed to be more natural looking and rich in details. However, it is claimed that the camera app does not offer manual controls for switching to the telephoto lens, but that it happens automatically when users go past the 2x zoom mark. However, some autofocus and speed issues were noticed, but that can be attributed to the pre-release software.