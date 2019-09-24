Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 4 XL High Resolution Images Leaked, Camera Samples Compared Against Galaxy S10+

Google Pixel 4 XL High Resolution Images Leaked, Camera Samples Compared Against Galaxy S10+

Pixel 4 XL’s camera does not offer manual controls for switching to the telephoto lens.

By | Updated: 24 September 2019 14:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4 XL High Resolution Images Leaked, Camera Samples Compared Against Galaxy S10+

Photo Credit: Nextrift

The face unlock setup process on Pixel 4 XL is said to be similar to Face ID

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4 XL is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel telephoto lens
  • The phone's rear panel is said to flaunt a matte surface finish
  • It reportedly won't allow users to manually switch to telephoto mode

Google Pixel 4 duo is all set to go down as one of the most heavily leaked phones yet. After detailed video reviews, leaked hands-on images and even official teasers surfaced online, a new set of high resolution Pixel 4 XL photos have been leaked. The fresh images give us our best look yet at the Pixel 4 XL's white, or “clearly white”, colour option. Additionally, there are camera samples as well and a brief description of the Pixel 4 XL's camera UI and functionality, while also reaffirming the presence of face unlock and smooth display features.

The new set of leaked Pixel 4 XL images, which come courtesy of Nextrift, show the Pixel 4 XL's white variant. The images clearly show the phone's dual-tone design approach, with a black rim whose monotony is broken by the colourful power button, and the contrasting white rear panel. The phone is said to sport a matte finish on the rear panel that also keeps fingerprint marks at bay. The USB Type-C port and speaker cutouts are at the bottom.

pixel 4 XL leak2 Pixel 4 XL

The Pixel 4 XL's rear panel is tipped to sport a matte finish on the rear panel

 

On the front, the Pixel 4 is shown with a thick top bezel housing the Soli hardware and other sensors for facial recognition. Surprisingly, the earpiece cutout is smaller than the one on the Pixel 3, and the chin is also not as thin as one would expect. The phone is touted to pack 6.23-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) display. Other specifications obtained from the AIDA64 app include Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB.

The Pixel 4 XL's battery capacity is tipped to be 3,700mAh, but there is no word on support for fast charging. The phone is said to pack a 12.2-megapixel rear camera assisted by a 16-megapixel telephoto lens, while the front camera is tipped to utilise an 8.1-megapixel sensor.

pixel 4 XL leak3 Pixel 4 XL

The upcoming phone is said to produce more natural looking photos compared to Galaxy S10+
Photo Credit: Nextrift

 

The images clearly show the system interface for the face unlock feature and also the Smooth Display feature that will automatically adjust the screen refresh rate between 60Hz and 90Hz to save power. The setup process for the face unlock feature is tipped to be similar to Face ID, but it is said to fail at recognising the face unless the user is looking at it directly.

There are also a few camera samples comparing the photos clicked by the Pixel 4 XL against the Galaxy S10+. The photos clicked by the upcoming Google flagship are claimed to be more natural looking and rich in details. However, it is claimed that the camera app does not offer manual controls for switching to the telephoto lens, but that it happens automatically when users go past the 2x zoom mark. However, some autofocus and speed issues were noticed, but that can be attributed to the pre-release software.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4 XL, Google Pixel 4 XL Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy Fold Said to Launch in India on October 1
MIUI 11 Debuts With New Features, Rollout Schedule for Various Xiaomi Phones Announced
Google Pixel 4 XL High Resolution Images Leaked, Camera Samples Compared Against Galaxy S10+
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U10 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  4. MIUI 11 Released, Set to Reach Devices Starting Mid-October
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, and Others to Get Discounts During Amazon Sale
  6. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Offers Include Price Cuts on Redmi Phones, Mi TVs
  7. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Man Credits Apple Watch for Saving His Father's Life
  9. Mi 9 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 40W Fast Charging Support Launched
  10. Vivo U10 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Mix Alpha With Surround Display, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Hacker Allegedly Speaks to Couple via Home Camera, Plays Vulgar Music
  3. MIUI 11 Debuts With New Features, Rollout Schedule for Various Xiaomi Phones Announced
  4. Google Pixel 4 XL High Resolution Images Leaked, Camera Samples Compared Against Galaxy S10+
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold Said to Launch in India on October 1
  6. Amazon Echo Show's New Show and Tell Feature to Help Visually Challenged
  7. Google Pixel Phone PIN Lock Screen Issue Making Them Inaccessible, Possible Workarounds Detailed
  8. NASA in Megadeal With Lockheed for Moon Mission
  9. Mi 9 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 4,000mAh Battery With 40W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Videocon D2h, Dish TV Offering 2-Months Free on 10-Month Long-Term Subscription
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.