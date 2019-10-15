Technology News
  Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Google Pixel 4 series launch event, under the Made by Google umbrella, will begin at 7.30pm IST today.

15 October 2019
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Google Pixel 4 series will launch today at an event in New York

Highlights
  • Pixel 4 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Pixel 4 XL is tipped to sport a larger 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display
  • The launch event will be live streamed on YouTube

Google Pixel 4 series is all set to launch at the company's Made by Google event today in New York. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones are anticipated to comprise the series , and leaks surrounding these phones have been aplenty The US-based search giant is also expected to announce the Nest-branded successor to the Google Home Mini, a new Nest Wi-Fi, and the Pixelbook Go at the event. The Pixel 4 phones are expected to sport traditional bezels, 90Hz display, and a square-shaped dual rear camera module.

Pixel 4 series launch event live stream link, expected price

Google will be live streaming the Pixel 4 launch event in New York on YouTube. The live stream will begin at 10am EST i.e. 7.30pm IST, and you can watch it in the embedded video below. According to tipster Evan Blass, Google Pixel 4 will start at CAD 1,049.95 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 64GB variant and go up to CAD 1,199.95 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the 128GB variant. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4 XL will be available at CAD 1,199.95 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the 64GB variant and the 128GB model will be priced at CAD 1,359.95 (roughly Rs. 72,500). A later report claimed that Pixel 4 XL Verizon and Sprint models will be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 71,000).


The Pixel 4 series may come in ‘Maybe Pink', ‘Sky Blue', ‘Really Yellow', ‘Slightly Green', ‘Clearly White', ‘Just Black', and ‘Oh So Orange' options. Its India price and availability details should be announced soon after the US launch event.

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications, features

According to a recent spotting on a Canadian retail site, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL specifications have been leaked. The phone is expected to sport a new and improved Google Assistant, Google Camera 7.1 app, and Quick Gestures or Motion Sense powered by Soli that lets you control the phone without touching it.

The Pixel 4 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch full-HD+ OLED Smooth 90Hz display, while the Pixel 4 XL is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ OLED Smooth 90Hz display. Both the phones should be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phones should launch in more RAM + Storage configurations today.

Coming to the cameras, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will sport 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, and 4K video resolution support. The phones are expected to pack 8-megapixel front cameras with 1080p video resolution support. They will support Face Unlock as well. A recent report also suggests that the Face Unlock feature on the Pixel 4 phones would be used to enable payments on the Google Play Store. The feature could also be enabled for making transactions on Google Pay, similar to how you unlock Google Pay and make purchases on the App Store using the Face ID on a compatible iPhone or iPad device.

The Pixel 4 may pack a 2,700mAh battery and the Pixel 4 XL will pack a larger 3,700mAh battery.

