Google Pixel 4 XL back panel is peeling off for some users. The issue, which is apparently happening due to the battery swelling, has impacted a large number of Pixel 4 XL units, though some users have reported an identical problem with the Pixel 4 as well. Google is yet to provide clarity on whether it's limited to a certain batch or exists due to a hardware flaw across all Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL units. The new issue is the latest in the series of various technical problems surfaced on the Pixel 4 series since its debut in October last year.

According to user complaints on Google's Pixel Phone Community forums, the Pixel 4 XL glass back panel started to peel-off silently just months after its usage. “I've noticed my Pixel 4 XL back glass is peeling off on itself in the top-left corner. Looks like I am not the only one,” one of the affected users reported on the Google forums, alongside providing an image evidently showing the gap between the back panel and the chassis of the phone.

As noticed by Android Police, the issue was initially reported on the forums in June, though some users reported similar problems on Reddit a few weeks back as well. Google appears to have provided replacement devices to some of the affected users. However, many of them are complaining that the company didn't address the problem as it considered the phone being involved in an illicit activity.

While responding to a user complaint, a Reddit user claiming to be the general manager of electronic repair shop uBreakiFix wrote that the back panel is peeling off on some Pixel 4 XL due to a battery failure that is caused by faulty connectors. However, Google hasn't provided any comment to user complaints. The company also didn't respond to Gadgets 360 at the time of filing this story.

This is notably not the first issue on the Pixel 4 series as both phones already received some software updates to fix various technical problems. Nonetheless, the timing of the latest development is crucial as Google is rumoured to have plans to bring its affordable, Pixel 4a anytime soon. The new phone would be a watered down variant of the Pixel 4 models.

