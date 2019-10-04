Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 4 to Use Face Unlock for Payments, Include New Google Assistant Features: Report

Google Pixel 4 to Use Face Unlock for Payments, Include New Google Assistant Features: Report

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are found to have the new Google Assistant with a "Continued Conversation" feature.

By | Updated: 4 October 2019 16:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4 to Use Face Unlock for Payments, Include New Google Assistant Features: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Google Pixel 4 phones will come with the new Google Assistant

Highlights
  • Pixel Tips APK has tipped new Google Pixel 4 features
  • A video detailing new Google Assistant has surfaced online
  • Google Pixel 4 phones would use Face Unlock for Play Store transactions

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are so far reported to take on the iPhone flagships with its all-new Face Unlock feature. The enhanced Face Unlock feature that was spotted in a video preview recently is now found to help enable secured payment transactions on the new Pixel phones. The next-generation Google Assistant that would come pre-installed on the Pixel 4 models is also likely to include some new features to deliver an enhanced user experience. Separately, Pixel 4 XL renders have also leaked. Specifications of both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL recently emerged online, and it was recently reported that the new models would have the Pixel Neural Core.

After digging into the updated APK file of the Pixel Tips app, XDA Developers have found the new Google Assistant that comes with "Continued Conversation" support. This is especially helpful if you want to pass on your queries without requiring to trigger the Assistant manually each time.

A video posted by Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers shows the Continued Conversation feature alongside the ability of the Assistant to filter results in Google Photos. It has also been spotted that the new Assistant can be used to send a reply to a new notification.

 

At I/O 2019, Google announced its next-generation Google Assistant. The search giant didn't reveal much about its new development at the developer-focussed event. Nevertheless, a recent report based on some marketing materials showed the next-generation Google Assistant apparently working on the Google Pixel 4.

It was reported that the new Google Assistant on the Pixel 4 would get activated once you squeeze the Active Edge or say "Hey Google" hotword. A new interface that slides up from the bottom after a Google-coloured light bar fills in from the sides of the screen was also spotted.

Alongside revealing some of the new Google Assistant features, XDA Developers have spotted that the Face Unlock feature on the Pixel 4 phones would be used to enable payments on the Google Play Store. The feature could also be enabled for making transactions on Google Pay, similar to how you unlock Google Pay and make purchases on the App Store using the Face ID on a compatible iPhone or iPad device.

 

XDA Developers writer Max Weinbach has separately leaked a Google Pixel 4 XL render that shows the phone from its side and appears to have the 'Just Black' colour option with a greyish power button. He's also posted another photo that appears to show the Pixel 4 XL back in 'Clearly White' finish with an orange-coloured power button. We already saw the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in Just Black and 'Oh So Orange' colour variants alongside the Clearly White option.

google pixel 4 xl just black clearly white renders twitter max weinbach Google Pixel 4 XL Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4 XL surfaces in Just Black and Clearly White colour options
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Max Weinbach

 

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at its hardware event on October 15. However, days before the formal debut, much about both the phones have surfaced on the Web, including its Motion Sense feature that would be powered by the built-in Soli chip, new Recorder app, and upgraded camera performance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, new Google Assistant, Google, Pixel
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Chrome 79 to Start Blocking Unsecure Content on HTTPS Pages by Default, Roll Out Set for December
Google Pixel 4 to Use Face Unlock for Payments, Include New Google Assistant Features: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon and Flipkart Festive Sales: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  2. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  3. Realme X2 Pro Now Teased to Support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
  4. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  5. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  6. Call of Duty: Mobile First Impressions - Better Than PUBG Mobile?
  7. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  8. Realme Buds Wireless Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  10. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in 2020 With iPhone 8-Like Design: Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4 to Use Face Unlock for Payments, Include New Google Assistant Features: Report
  2. Chrome 79 to Start Blocking Unsecure Content on HTTPS Pages by Default, Roll Out Set for December
  3. OnePlus 8 Leak-Based Renders Tip a Hole-Punch Display, Vertical Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. iPhone 11 Production Raised by Around 10 Percent: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Bookings Open in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Shopping Upgrade Brings Redesigned Interface, New Price Tracking Feature, Customer Care Support
  7. Sony A9 II Flagship Mirrorless Camera With Gigabit Ethernet, Improved Weather Sealing and Ergonomics Launched
  8. Call of Duty: Mobile Attracted 20 Million Gamers Within 2 Days of Launch, Sensor Tower Says
  9. Apple Sued by Russian Man for Allegedly 'Turning Him Gay'
  10. Realme X2 Pro Now Teased to Support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.