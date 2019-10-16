Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 4 XL Display Gets A+ Rating From DisplayMate, Said to Offer 'Close to Textbook Perfect Calibration and Performance'

Google Pixel 4 XL Display Gets A+ Rating From DisplayMate, Said to Offer 'Close to Textbook Perfect Calibration and Performance'

Google Pixel 4 XL features a 6.3-inch QHD+ display.

By | Updated: 16 October 2019 18:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4 XL Display Gets A+ Rating From DisplayMate, Said to Offer 'Close to Textbook Perfect Calibration and Performance'

Google Pixel 4 XL is claimed to have "visually indistinguishable from perfect" screen

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4 XL OLED display is a "state-of-the-art" piece: DisplayMate
  • The phone is claimed to produce "perfectly sharp" results
  • Google has offered 90Hz refresh rate

Google Pixel 4 XL debuted on Tuesday as Google's latest flagship. While the Mountain View-based company majorly highlighted various camera features of the Pixel 4 XL at its formal launch event, display benchmark firm DisplayMate has awarded the handset an A+ rating for its "visually indistinguishable from perfect" screen. The display of the Pixel 4 XL is claimed to be the "state-of-the-art" OLED panel that appears "perfectly sharp" for normal 20/20 Vision. Similarly, the Google phone is said to have very high absolute colour accuracy and very high image picture contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy.

The team at DisplayMate notes that the Pixel 4 XL features a "very impressive top tier display with close to textbook perfect calibration and performance" and houses a list of improvements over the Pixel 3 XL, including 10 percent higher peak brightness, significantly higher absolute colour accuracy, and improved display power efficiency.

"The Pixel 4 XL delivers uniformly consistent all around Top Tier display performance and receives All Green (Very Good to Excellent) Ratings in all of the DisplayMate Lab Test and Measurement Categories except Yellow (Good) for larger Colour Shifts at 30 degrees Viewing Angle (4.2 JNCD and 4.4 JNCD)," the team writes while elaborating the A+ rating of the Google phone.

Google has offered a 6.3-inch QHD+ panel on the Pixel 4 XL that has a pixel density of 537ppi and a refresh rate of 90Hz. DisplayMate claims that the display panel produces perfectly sharp results "under all normal viewing conditions." The team also highlights that while some reviewers praise 4K smartphones over the handsets sporting QHD+ panels like the Pixel 4 XL, there is "no visual benefit for humans!"

It is important to note that the Pixel 4 XL isn't the only flagship smartphone that has received the A+ rating from DisplayMate. In the recent past, we have seen models such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Samsung Galaxy S10 receiving the equal rating from the firm. The Google Pixel 3 XL that was launched last year also got the A+ rating from the DisplayMate team.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4 XL, Google Pixel, Pixel, Google
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Moto G8 Plus Tipped to Launch on October 24; Renders, Specifications Leaked as Well
Google Pixel 4 XL Display Gets A+ Rating From DisplayMate, Said to Offer 'Close to Textbook Perfect Calibration and Performance'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro, MIUI 11 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Here's Why Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India
  3. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Today Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  4. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Event Begins: Event Highlights
  7. Realme X2 Pro Debuts With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch in India on November 20, Company Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G8 Plus Tipped to Launch on October 24; Renders, Specifications Leaked as Well
  2. Google's Top Shot Camera Feature Now Works With Short Videos on Pixel 4, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a Phones
  3. Google Pixel 4 Recorder App Offers Real-Time Transcription Without Requiring Internet Access
  4. Google Pixel 4 XL Display Gets A+ Rating From DisplayMate, Said to Offer 'Close to Textbook Perfect Calibration and Performance'
  5. Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote Get Dark Mode on iPhone and iPad
  6. Instagram to Give Users More Control Over Data They Share With Third-Party Apps
  7. Huawei Reports Sales Gains Despite US Sanctions
  8. Your Smartphone Takes Amazing Selfies. Those Selfies Could Tell Stalkers Where You Live.
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. New Google Assistant on Pixel 4 Exclusive to US English at Launch, Works On-Device for Speed and Privacy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.