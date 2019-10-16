Google Pixel 4 XL debuted on Tuesday as Google's latest flagship. While the Mountain View-based company majorly highlighted various camera features of the Pixel 4 XL at its formal launch event, display benchmark firm DisplayMate has awarded the handset an A+ rating for its "visually indistinguishable from perfect" screen. The display of the Pixel 4 XL is claimed to be the "state-of-the-art" OLED panel that appears "perfectly sharp" for normal 20/20 Vision. Similarly, the Google phone is said to have very high absolute colour accuracy and very high image picture contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy.

The team at DisplayMate notes that the Pixel 4 XL features a "very impressive top tier display with close to textbook perfect calibration and performance" and houses a list of improvements over the Pixel 3 XL, including 10 percent higher peak brightness, significantly higher absolute colour accuracy, and improved display power efficiency.

"The Pixel 4 XL delivers uniformly consistent all around Top Tier display performance and receives All Green (Very Good to Excellent) Ratings in all of the DisplayMate Lab Test and Measurement Categories except Yellow (Good) for larger Colour Shifts at 30 degrees Viewing Angle (4.2 JNCD and 4.4 JNCD)," the team writes while elaborating the A+ rating of the Google phone.

Google has offered a 6.3-inch QHD+ panel on the Pixel 4 XL that has a pixel density of 537ppi and a refresh rate of 90Hz. DisplayMate claims that the display panel produces perfectly sharp results "under all normal viewing conditions." The team also highlights that while some reviewers praise 4K smartphones over the handsets sporting QHD+ panels like the Pixel 4 XL, there is "no visual benefit for humans!"

It is important to note that the Pixel 4 XL isn't the only flagship smartphone that has received the A+ rating from DisplayMate. In the recent past, we have seen models such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Samsung Galaxy S10 receiving the equal rating from the firm. The Google Pixel 3 XL that was launched last year also got the A+ rating from the DisplayMate team.