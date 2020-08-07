Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Discontinued Less Than a Year After Launch

Google has discontinued the Pixel 4 XL and the Pixel 4 less than a year after the phones were launched, as per an online report. The flagship phones are no longer available in Google's US store. This comes at the heels of Google launching the new Pixel 4A earlier this week, and Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G gearing up for an autumn release. It is to be noted that the Google Pixel 4 series was never available in India.

According to a report by The Verge, Google has discontinued the Pixel 4 XL and the Pixel 4 and that the phones were out of stock in Google's US store. However, some variants are still said to be available in other regions for the time being.

“Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL,” a Google spokesperson told The Verge. “For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.”

While it is not unusual for Google to phase out its older smartphones after newer ones hit the market; this is surprising as Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 were launched only in October 2019, less than a year back. Google Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 have never been available for sale in India, although the company while issuing a statement about this at the time of the launch in New York had said that they looked forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India. Google Pixel 4a India launch is set for October, while Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be released later this year.

Google Pixel 4 series features, specifications

A key feature of the now discontinued smartphones is Motion Sense that lets you do things like silence alarms, calls, and timers by waving your hand at the phone. Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 pack a stellar 16-megapixel main camera with improved white balancing, Live HDR+ support, a better portrait mode, and improved Night Sight. The Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the phone series that had a 90Hz display and 6GB of RAM. The Pixel 4 also features a 5.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with HDR support while the Pixel 4 XL has a 6.3-inch QHD+ panel.

