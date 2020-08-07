Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Discontinued Less Than a Year After Launch

The flagship Google smartphones were introduced in October last year.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 7 August 2020 12:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Discontinued Less Than a Year After Launch

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL are no longer available in Google's US store

Highlights
  • Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 have been discontinued by Google
  • The smartphones were launched less than a year back
  • Google recently launched the Pixel 4a

Google has discontinued the Pixel 4 XL and the Pixel 4 less than a year after the phones were launched, as per an online report. The flagship phones are no longer available in Google's US store. This comes at the heels of Google launching the new Pixel 4A earlier this week, and Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G gearing up for an autumn release. It is to be noted that the Google Pixel 4 series was never available in India.

According to a report by The Verge, Google has discontinued the Pixel 4 XL and the Pixel 4 and that the phones were out of stock in Google's US store. However, some variants are still said to be available in other regions for the time being.

“Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL,” a Google spokesperson told The Verge. “For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.”

While it is not unusual for Google to phase out its older smartphones after newer ones hit the market; this is surprising as Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 were launched only in October 2019, less than a year back. Google Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 have never been available for sale in India, although the company while issuing a statement about this at the time of the launch in New York had said that they looked forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India. Google Pixel 4a India launch is set for October, while Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be released later this year.

Google Pixel 4 series features, specifications

A key feature of the now discontinued smartphones is Motion Sense that lets you do things like silence alarms, calls, and timers by waving your hand at the phone. Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 pack a stellar 16-megapixel main camera with improved white balancing, Live HDR+ support, a better portrait mode, and improved Night Sight. The Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the phone series that had a 90Hz display and 6GB of RAM. The Pixel 4 also features a 5.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with HDR support while the Pixel 4 XL has a 6.3-inch QHD+ panel.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Australia, Philippines Leaders See No Reason to Restrict TikTok Amidst Trump Ban

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Discontinued Less Than a Year After Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals and Offers on Last Day
  2. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  4. Realme 6i, Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom Get August OTA Update
  5. Realme C3 and Realme 5 Pro Get New Colour Variants in India
  6. Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Sensor Launched in India
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  8. PUBG Mobile Gets 90 FPS Gameplay Exclusively on Select OnePlus Phones
  9. OnePlus Nord Getting Third OxygenOS Update Since Launch in India
  10. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Streaming, Android TV 9 Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Discontinued Less Than a Year After Launch
  2. Australia, Philippines Leaders See No Reason to Restrict TikTok Amidst Trump Ban
  3. Tenet Gets a New Teaser Trailer With an Introduction From Christopher Nolan
  4. PUBG Mobile Gets 90 FPS Gameplay Exclusively on Select OnePlus Phones for a Month
  5. Realme C3 Volcano Grey, Realme 5 Pro Chroma White Colour Variants Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Adds Picture-in-Picture Mode Support for Watching ShareChat Videos in Beta
  7. John Wick 5 Announced, to Film Back-to-Back With John Wick 4
  8. Facebook Bars Pro-Trump PAC From Advertising, Citing Repeated False Posts
  9. Facebook Employees to Work From Home Until July 2021 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak; Get $1,000 for Home Offices
  10. Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple Edition With 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com