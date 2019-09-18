Technology News
Google Pixel 4 Coral Variant Revealed in Official Times Square Billboard

Hey Google, share the entire Pixel 4 specifications sheet and all official photos already, will ya?

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 13:25 IST
Google Pixel 4 Coral Variant Revealed in Official Times Square Billboard

Photo Credit: Reddit / NVRLand

The Pixel 4 duo is expected to come in black, coral, and white colour options

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4 is rumoured to pack a 90Hz display
  • The phone will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • It is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel telephoto camera

Google Pixel 4 duo has been leaked more times than we can remember, but Google is apparently unfazed by it all. In fact, Google is willing to give fans a second look at the phone before it goes official. The company has plastered a huge digital billboard in New York's Times Square teasing the Pixel 4's launch on October 15, accompanied by an image of the phone's coral variant. The peppy coral orange colour scheme and the contrasting square camera module with a black background can be seen clearly on the billboard, and they all look familiar, thanks to the numerous leaks that have surfaced in the past few weeks.

We have seen the Pixel 4's coral variant in multiple leaked images and even videos. And now, Google has validated those leaks by showcasing the Pixel 4's coral avatar on a giant billboard, and that too, in probably one of the most famous and crowded places on the planet. With the plethora of Pixel 4 leaks that have left little to be revealed for the official announcement, Google must have thought another early sneak peek is the way to keep up the hype.

The two images of Pixel 4 billboard poster come courtesy of Reddit users u/LousyTX and NVRLand. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to come in a total of three colour variant viz. black, coral, and white, but Google might surprise fans by introducing more shades. Google has already given us an early look of the Pixel 4 and has also highlighted the Motion Sense feature for gesture-based navigation in a video.

And thanks to leaks, we have come across more Pixel 4 features such as Smooth Display for automatic refresh rate adjustment and improved Night Sight. At this point, Google is better off revealing the entire specification sheet of the Pixel 4 prior to the official launch event on October 15 in New York.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Amazon Music HD Streaming Service With Lossless Ultra HD Audio Launched: Compatible Devices, Price
