Google pulled off a surprise last week when the company gave us an early look at the Pixel 4's design. The image showed the phone's rear panel with a square camera module and what appeared to be two camera sensors on it. Now, alleged Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL case renders have surfaced online and they claim to show the upcoming Pixel 4 duo. The renders show the two phones with an identical design and a square camera bump at the top left corner with two prominent imaging sensors, a circular LED flash, and a microphone hole at the top.

The alleged Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL renders, which come courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, show the case renders of and images of clear protective cases for Google's upcoming flagship duo. The images also show the placement of the volume rocker and power button, which is identical on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

What is important to note here is that the case renders clearly show the two phones sporting a dual camera setup on the back. The first official look of the Pixel 4 released by Google earlier this week hinted at three sensors, with rumour mill claiming the one at the top to be a wide-angle lens. The newly surfaced renders suggest otherwise, because from the looks of it, there appear to be only two cameras on the square module, while the small dot at the top appears to be a microphone hole.

Also, a closer look at the recently leaked Pixel 4 live image indicates that the sensor at the top of the square module on the Pixel 4 might not be a camera, but a secondary microphone that could be used for noise cancellation while recording videos. Another key takeaway is the uniform paint job on the rear panel.

It appears that Google is finally ready to ditch the two-tone finish that has been a hallmark of all Pixel phones launched so far, and is now going for a cleaner look with a uniform colour scheme for the entire rear panel and the camera module. Lastly, it appears that the Really Blue shade that made its debut with the first generation Pixel is making a comeback with the Pixel 4, if the newly surfaced Pixel 4 renders are to be believed.