Google to Unveil 5G Pixel Phone on October 15 to Beat Apple to the Punch: Report

While Google would unveil its 5G phone this month, it is speculated to hit the market sometime in Spring next year.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 18:40 IST
Google to Unveil 5G Pixel Phone on October 15 to Beat Apple to the Punch: Report

Google's 5G phone is said to have the Snapdragon 855 SoC

Highlights
  • Google is reportedly testing its 5G phone in China
  • However, the handset would ultimately be made outside China
  • It may arrive as the Pixel 4 XL 5G with 8GB of RAM

Google could unveil its first 5G phone alongside the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at the hardware event on October 15, according to a media report. The 5G phone by the search giant is likely to make the competition tougher for the 5G-supported iPhone models that are speculated to debut in 2020. It would also take on the 5G developments by rival handset makers such as Samsung and Huawei. The 5G phone by Google, which is rumoured to arrive as the Pixel 4 XL 5G, would have top-of-the-line specifications, including as much as 8GB of RAM -- the highest capacity in the Pixel family.

The 5G phone is currently being test produced in China, though it will eventually be manufactured outside Chine to avoid the ongoing US-China tariff dispute, according to a report by Nikkei Asian Review, citing people familiar with the development. The company is expected to formally announce its 5G model at the forthcoming hardware event. However, it is said that the smartphone would be launched in Spring next year -- alongside a budget Pixel phone.

By launching in Spring next year, Google would be able to beat Apple that is speculated to unveil its 5G-enabled iPhone models in the later part of 2020.

The Google 5G phone is said to come with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. A recently spotted Geekbench listing hinted at 8GB of RAM on the 5G model that could debut as the Pixel 4 XL 5G.

Google currently is said have a share of less than 0.5 percent in the global smartphone market through its Pixel phone lineup that is due to receive an upgrade this month. However, a report by Strategy Analytics released in January this year claimed that despite having a marginal share, Google Pixel emerged as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the US in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In the recent past, Google has increased its efforts towards hardware with a view to taking on companies such as Apple and Samsung. The company is also bringing new enhancements to the Android operating system to compete against Apple's iOS.

While Apple and Google haven't announced their 5G smartphones, Huawei last month unveiled the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro with 5G support to influence the market. The Chinese company is, however, facing a hard time due to the US ban.

Earlier this year, Samsung also unveiled the 5G variants of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Fold models with 5G support to address the emerging demand of 5G support on smartphones. Markets like India are yet to receive 5G networks, though.

