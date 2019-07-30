Technology News
loading

Google Confirms Paying People $5 to Scan Their Face for Pixel 4 Face Unlock Feature

Google confirmed it conducted "field research" to collect face-scanning data in order to improve its algorithms.

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 10:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Confirms Paying People $5 to Scan Their Face for Pixel 4 Face Unlock Feature

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Google

Highlights
  • Google conducted "field research" to collect face-scanning data
  • Its employees roamed the streets offering $5 gift certificates
  • Our goal is to build the feature with robust security: Google

At a time when face recognition technology is in the thick of controversies, Google paid people $5 in exchange for a facial scan to build an accurate face unlock feature for the upcoming Pixel 4.

Google employees roamed the streets in the US, offering $5 (roughly Rs. 340) gift certificates in exchange for a facial scan, The Verge reported on Monday.

Google confirmed it conducted "field research" to collect face-scanning data in order to improve its algorithms. This wasn't the first report of Google paying people on the street for their face data, with several reports emerging last week. The latest report does have a confirmation however, and is timed to be alongside the announcement that the Pixel 4 indeed features Face Unlock.

"Our goal is to build the feature with robust security and performance. We are also building it with inclusiveness in mind, so as many people as possible can benefit," a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"Google is collecting infrared, colour and depth data from each face along with time, ambient light level, and some related 'task' information," said the report. The face data will be kept for 18 months.

Separately, Google on Monday confirmed the Google Pixel 4 would feature Soli radar based Face Unlock and Motion Sense gesture systems.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are slated to release in October. Likely to feature 6GB RAM, the Pixel 4 phones would feature taller displays.

The Mountain View company has confirmed the Pixel 4 device would come with a square camera module at the back, which would house a dual rear camera setup while until now all Pixel models only had a single camera sensor at the back. The smartphones can be expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and run the upcoming Android Q operating system (OS).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 XL, Android Q
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo K3 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon.in in India: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
Google Pixel 4 to Feature Soli-Powered Face Unlock, Motion Sense Gestures
Google Confirms Paying People $5 to Scan Their Face for Pixel 4 Face Unlock Feature
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  2. BSNL’s New Rs. 1,188 Prepaid Pack Offers Unlimited Calls for 345 Days
  3. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and More to Be Discounted During Realme Sale
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India
  5. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Online Store Today
  6. Google Pixel 4 Confirmed to Feature Face Unlock, Motion Sense Gestures
  7. Vivo Z5 Reportedly Showcased in Hands-on Images Ahead of Launch
  8. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System to Enable Same Account on 2 Devices: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Shows Up in New Leaked Renders, Leaves Nothing to Imagination
  10. All You Need to Know About eFootball PES 2020 Demo
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Lays Off 400 Employees From Its Global Marketing Team to Reduce Costs
  2. WhatsApp iOS Beta Starts Testing Quick Media Edit Feature, Multi-Platform System Rumoured
  3. BSNL Rs. 1,188 Mathuram Prepaid Recharge Plan With Unlimited Calls, 5GB Data for 345 Days Launched
  4. Google Pixel 4 to Feature Soli-Powered Face Unlock, Motion Sense Gestures
  5. Google Confirms Paying People $5 to Scan Their Face for Pixel 4 Face Unlock Feature
  6. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Still Being Optimised, Company Executive Says
  7. LinkedIn Loophole Allowed Members to Apply for Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Job
  8. Oppo K3 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon.in in India: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  9. Realme 3i to Go on Sale at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Online Store Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  10. Panasonic Lumix G95 Micro Four Thirds Camera Launched in India, Features 5-Axis Stabilisation, 4K Video Recording, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.