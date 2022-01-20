Technology News
loading

Google Sued by Texas Over Local Radio Advertisements for Pixel 4 Smartphones

Google allegedly hired iHeartMedia in October 2019 to have its RJs record advertisements for the Pixel 4.

By Associated Press | Updated: 20 January 2022 10:44 IST
Google Sued by Texas Over Local Radio Advertisements for Pixel 4 Smartphones

Texas led a group of states alleging Google was running an illegal digital-advertising monopoly

Highlights
  • iHeartMedia expressed to Google violative nature of the advertisements
  • Google did not provide phone samples
  • Google calls the claims in the lawsuit meritless

Texas' attorney general on Wednesday sued Google, alleging the company asked local radio DJs to record personal endorsements for smartphones that they hadn't used or been provided.

In the lawsuit filed in Montgomery County, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton said Google engaged in false and misleading practices in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices—Consumer Protection Act.

The lawsuit says Google hired iHeartMedia in October 2019 to have its radio personalities — including those in markets in the Dallas and Houston areas — record advertisements for the Pixel 4, a Google-brand smartphone.

But at the time the advertisements were recorded, the lawsuit says, the phone wasn't released yet and none of the DJs had used them. The suit says that even though iHeartMedia “expressed to Google the violative nature of the advertisements" if the DJs had not used them, Google did not provide phone samples.

Google spokesman José Castañeda said Wednesday that they take compliance with advertising laws seriously and have policies in place to help ensure they follow regulations.

“We will review the complaint but the AG's allegations appear to misrepresent what occurred here," Castañeda said.

Paxton also sued Google in December 2020. In that lawsuit, Texas led a group of states alleging Google was running an illegal digital-advertising monopoly in cahoots with Facebook. Google, which is based in Mountain View, California, called the claims in that lawsuit “meritless.”

Paxton, who faces GOP challengers in his reelection bid this year, is facing a years-old criminal case and a newer FBI investigation.

He pleaded not guilty in a state securities fraud case, which has been stalled since 2015. He has broadly denied wrongdoing in the separate criminal probe launched after his then-top deputies reported him to the FBI in 2020 for alleged bribery and abuse of office.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, iHeartMedia
Gadgets To Help You Accomplish Your New Year Resolutions

Related Stories

Google Sued by Texas Over Local Radio Advertisements for Pixel 4 Smartphones
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  4. iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  5. OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in Q3
  6. Traders’ Body Invites Amazon, Flipkart to Discuss E-Commerce Issues
  7. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  9. Lenovo Launches a New Windows 11 Tablet, Convertible for Students
  10. Giant Asteroid Flies by Earth: Here's How People Are Reacting to It
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Lumix BS1H Full-Frame Box-Style Camera With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  2. Lucky Solo Ethereum Miner Bags $540,000 as Reward After Mining Entire Block
  3. WWE 2K22 Release Date Set for March, to Star Rey Mysterio on Cover
  4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Design, Specifications Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Invited by Indian Traders’ Body to Discuss E-Commerce Issues
  6. Big Tech: Bills Targeting Google, Facebook, More Firms to Go Before US Senate Panel
  7. Microsoft's $68.7-Billion Purchase of Activision Blizzard Could Shake Up Gaming
  8. Google Labs Appoints Team for Research Work on Blockchain Tech
  9. Twitter Must Reveal Measures on Online Hate, French Court Rules
  10. Amazon to Open First-Ever Fashion Store Where Algorithms Suggest What to Try On
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com