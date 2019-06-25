Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 4 Camera Could Support P3 Wide Gamut Colour Capture Like Apple: Report

Google might finally introduce a feature that Apple has been using since the past three years.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 13:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4 Camera Could Support P3 Wide Gamut Colour Capture Like Apple: Report

The Pixel 4 could get the wider P3 colour gamut capture for its camera app

Highlights
  • P3 colour profile code found in Google Camera app
  • Google could introduce this in the Pixel 4
  • Apple has been using this wider gamut since this iPhone 7

Google's Pixel smartphones have rose to fame primarily because of its cameras. More than the hardware, Google's AI and machine learning post processing is the reason photos shot from any Pixel phone end up looking as good as they do. However, one little fact that would have gone unnoticed by many is that Google's default camera app still captures images in the sRGB colours space, whereas others such as Apple has moved on to the wider P3 colour space years ago. Now, a recent finding in Google's Camera app code reveals that the company might soon add support for the P3 colour capture, which could most likely debut with the upcoming Pixel 4 smartphones.

Senior XDA Developers member cstark27 found some code in the Google Camera app that allowed for wide-gamut P3 colour capture. He compiled this special version of the app, which manages to capture photos with the P3 colour gamut and this can be seen in the photo's EXIF data. Of course, to actually see the difference between sRGB and P3 gamut, you'll need a display and appropriate software that supports wider colour spaces. The samples taken by XDA can be found here.

google pixel P3 samsung

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

 

P3 or DCI-P3 is a wider colour gamut compared to the sRGB, and covers a wider range of reds and greens. This means photos shot in this colour space will be able to produce more subtle variations, hues, and details in these colours. High-end Android phones have been using DCI-P3 compatible displays for a few years now. If your phone has a colour management option in the Settings app, then you should have an option to switch to a DCI-P3 profile. The problem is that, Google hasn't added proper support for its app to be able to handle this wider gamut. According to XDA, Samsung's Gallery app is the only relevant app which colour manages photos on Android.

Apple on the other hand introduced P3 colour capture on the iPhone 7 and since then, has ensured that all the relevant apps support this wider gamut too. It is said that when images captured from an iPhone (7 or later) are viewed on most Android phones, the colours can look a bit off and that's because the app or device is not capable of displaying the extended colours gamut, so it approximates the colours to the nearest sRGB value. Now that this code has been discovered in the Google Camera app, it's possible that Google will flip the switch and enable this in Android Q for the Pixel 4. It's hard to say if Google will enable this for older phones too, although knowing Google, they could possibly keep it exclusive to the Pixel 4 initially in order to make its new phones stand out from the last generation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4, Apple iPhone
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Microsoft Warns Users of New Malware Attack via a Disguised Excel Attachment
Russian, North American Astronauts Return to Earth
Google Pixel 4 Camera Could Support P3 Wide Gamut Colour Capture Like Apple: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 8
TRENDING
  1. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  2. Bill Gates Says Microsoft Losing to Android Was His 'Greatest Mistake'
  3. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone With Quad Cameras Showcased
  4. JioCall App Confirms Debut of Jio GigaFiber Fixedline Calling Service
  5. BSNL, Jio Only Telecom Operators to Add Subscribers in April, TRAI Reveals
  6. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  7. Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer Launched in India, Works With a Power Bank
  8. Amazon Will Release 14 Prime Video Titles in 14-Day Run-Up to Prime Day
  9. RHA T20 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  10. Oppo Teases Its Under-Display Front Camera Phone on Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.