Google Pixel 4, the next-generation flagship by the search giant, has been leaked in detail through a render. The official-looking render shows the Pixel 4 from its front and back. The new Pixel phone is expected to come in multiple colour options. It is also likely to include an all-new camera setup at the back to take on the likes of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Alongside the Pixel 4 render, the APK files of the Pixel Launcher 10 and Pixel Themes 10 have surfaced on the Web. Both apps are speculated to come pre-installed on the Pixel 4.

The leaked render, courtesy prolific tipster Evan Blass, purportedly shows off the Google Pixel 4 from its front and back. The phone appears with a wallpaper that highlights the characters "P" and "4" along with an abstract design. Further, it is likely to have the "Just Black" colour.

Apart from the major highlights, the Pixel 4 render showcases a thick top bezel that could have the room for the Soli radar chip to enable Face Unlock and Motion Sense gestures. Google notably confirmed the presence of the Soli chip on its next-generation Pixel handset in the recent past. Further, the bottom and side bezels of the Pixel 4 appear to have a thin design over what we've seen on the existing Pixel phones.

The back of the phone available in the render looks identical to what Google released earlier this year. There is a square camera module that likely to include three image sensors along with an LED flash module. Furthermore, there is Google's branding with the iconic "G" logo.

Earlier this month, a leaked promo video of the Pixel 4 emerged online to suggest its Air Gestures and improved night photography. Some renders based on initial leaks also released in July that had shown a design similar to what we can see on the latest leak.

In addition to the leaked render, APK file links for the Pixel Launcher 10 and Pixel Themes 10 have separately surfaced on APK Mirror, as reported by Android Police. Both apps were spotted earlier this week and are likely to be a part of the Pixel 4.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 4 at its hardware event on October 15. The event will take place in New York and is also likely to be the place where the Mountain View company would unveil its updated Chromecast and new Nest Hub display alongside the Pixelbook 2.

While the Google Pixel 4 is likely to be unveiled on October 15 alongside the Pixel 4 XL and other hardware offerings, it isn't likely to go on sale on the same day. The official Android account on Twitter has mentioned that the OnePlus 7T is the first device to ship with Android 10. Since the OnePlus phone is launching in the US on October 18, it suggests that the Pixel 4 handsets wouldn't be available anytime before October 18.

If we look at the historical records, all the Pixel phones, except the Pixel 3a models, have gone on sale sometime after their formal debut in the market. This again suggests that the new phones would follow the company's tradition and hit stores days after their launch.

Meanwhile, Google has kicked off a new #SwitchtoPixel campaign on its Made by Google YouTube channel. The campaign is aimed to set the pitch for the Pixel 4 series by highlighting unlimited Google Photos storage, new camera experience, easy transferring of data, and an enhanced battery life. Videos showcasing the new features have been posted on the YouTube channel.