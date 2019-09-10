As we get closer to October, leaks from Mountain View are getting stronger by the day. We've been hearing fresh rumours and receiving new leaks about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL almost on a daily basis now, but this latest one seems to come straight from Google. What appears to be an upcoming promotional video, made to show off some of the highlight features of the Pixel 4 series has found its way to YouTube, which tips the air gestures, new Google Assistant features, and teases improvements to its Night Sight camera feature. Separately, new live images of the Pixel 4 XL made their way to Reddit, showing the bigger phone in black and a new white colour trim, reminiscent of the black and white ‘panda' colour on the Pixel 2 XL.

The video, posted by Spanish tech website ProAndroid, claims that it was shared by one of its readers through Facebook. The leaked video seems to have to have been captured from a phone, so the focus isn't very sharp but it's clear enough to make out what's going on. The new tagline for the Pixel 4 appear to be “the Google way” and about 12 seconds into the video, we get our first glimpse at the air gestures in action. The quick demo shows a music track being played on the phone, followed by a right-swipe hand gesture, which changes the track.



The next demo is of the new Google Assistant features which were shown off at Google I/O this year. It essentially allows you to give multiple, contextual commands to the Assistant in quick succession, which also works with Google's native apps now. The demo in the video shows a person asking Assistant to “show me photos of Tokyo,” quickly followed by “the ones with food.” You can even share a particular photo with a contact, along with a message — all by simply using voice commands. While it looks seamless in the video, we can't wait to test it out to see how it actually works.

Next, we get to the cameras. The video doesn't show us what the second sensor in the Pixel 4 series is actually for but it merely focuses on low light photography. Obviously, this is referring to Google's Night Sight feature but this should get some new tweaks and improvements with the Pixel 4. There's a quick demo of the camera shooting a portrait in low light and quickly cuts to the camera being pointed at the night sky. This could hint at some sort of astrophotography mode in the new phones but as to how it actually works remains to be seen. A recent leak also hinted at there being an improved Night Sight feature and a Motion Mode, but it's still unclear how these features will actually be used. The promo video ends by saying the Pixel 4 is “more than a phone” and that it's a phone “made the Google way.”

The last frame of the video shows the Pixel 4 with a white back, black sides and contrasting coloured power button. This is the first time we've seen the phone in this colour, which makes it the third colour option, if this coral variant indeed turns out to be true. The existence of a white Pixel 4 is further corroborated by a bunch of live shots of the Pixel 4 XL, which have made their way to Reddit. The pretty legit looking photos show the Pixel 4 XL in the all-back trim and a white and black trim. The white version will also have black borders on the sides and the front, which is visible from one of the shots. The phones seem to be fresh setup as the homescreen has the “Welcome to your new Pixel” message above the weather widget. The black version appears to have a glossy finish for the back, which doesn't seem to be the case for the white version. The final live shot shows the phone's always-on display, with the date, time, weather, and notification icons.

If this leaked promo video and live shots of the Pixel 4 are indeed true (which they mostly are), then we now have a pretty good idea of what to expect next month when Google officially unveils it. However, we still feel many of the features still remain a mystery, especially when it comes to the camera. We've seen how much Google could achieve through software alone, using just a single camera for three generations of Pixel devices, so now that the new phones have additional rear sensors, we can't wait to see what surprises Google has in store for the Pixel 4.