Google has already given us a glimpse of the Pixel 4's design, drawing some flak for the large camera bump and the thick top bezel, which makes the phone look as if it was launched a couple of years ago. Now, high-quality hands-on images of the Pixel 4 have surfaced online, showing the phone's familiar squarish camera module up close. The leaked images also give a clear look at the Pixel 4's top bezel and the front camera, but the rest of the sensors including the Soli module can't be seen.

The leaked Pixel 4 images, which come courtesy of XDA-Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman, show the phone's black variant. It is, however, not certain whether the phone shown in the leaked images is the Pixel 4 or the Pixel 4 XL. The camera module clearly shows two lenses and a large LED flash. The main camera will reportedly be a 12-megapixel snapper and it will be assisted by a 16-megapixel telephoto lens that will bring optical zooming capabilities to the table. Rahman adds that the authenticity of the images cannot be verified.

One key takeaway is that the rear panel appears to have a glossy finish. So, if you were hoping for a laser-etched frosted finish on the Pixel 4 akin to the Pixel 3, you are out of luck. The second leaked image shows Pixel 4's entire front panel. The presence of the thin navigation bar at the bottom and the curved Google Assistant line suggests that the phone was running a beta build of Android 10.

Over at the top, the front camera and the ambient light sensor are clearly visible housed in the thick top bezel, alongside a speaker whose cut out is smaller than the one on its predecessor. The rest of the sensors such as the two face unlock IR cameras, Soli radar module, face unlock dot projector, and the flood illuminator can't be seen. The phone's design looks similar to what we've seen in leak-based renders.

The Pixel 4 retains the two-tone button colour scheme, with the image showing a white power button. But do keep in mind that the leaked Pixel 4 images were shared in a private Telegram group and don't have a source, so do proceed cautiously with believing them to be the real deal. The Pixel 4 is tipped to pack a 90Hz display that might be called “Smooth Display” in marketing lingo upon its launch.