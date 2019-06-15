Google Pixel 4 has been allegedly spotted in a couple of live images. The latest development emerges just days after Google officially released the Pixel 4 teaser on the Web that highlighted its all-new rear camera setup. The fresh images also show us the back of the new Pixel phone alongside highlighting its square bump that appears to sport dual cameras. Also, the surfaced Pixel model seems to have a fabric case on top -- similar to the official cases of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 phones. Google isn't likely to unveil the Pixel 4 until October, though the fresh leak suggests that we can safely expect a range of rumours ahead of its formal debut.

The alleged images of the Google Pixel 4, courtesy 9to5Google, show us its back featuring the square-shaped camera module. One of the images also suggests a secondary, noise-cancelling microphone on top of the Pixel phone.

Although the images don't provide any clear information about the camera setup featured on the Pixel phone, these are overall showing the design that got its clear view officially earlier this week. It is also believed that the phone could be the Pixel 4 XL instead of the smaller Pixel 4 -- given the size of the user's hand appeared in the image.

There is also a case on top of the phone, which could be one of the fabric cases that Google would bring alongside the Pixel 4. Notably, the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a already have official fabric phone cases.

It is reported that the handset featured in the leaked images was spotted in London. Further, the tipster who sent the images to 9to5Google is said to have seen the rumoured "forehead" -- or simply a display notch -- on the phone that appears large and houses two selfie cameras -- similar to the last year's Pixel 3 XL.

This isn't the first time when Google's next-generation flagship has been spotted in the wild. In fact, the Pixel family has so far probably the leading range in the rumour-mill. We saw reports of spotting the Pixel 3 in a public transit and its online listings months ahead of its formal launch. Similarly, the Pixel 2 XL specifications were leaked in full just hours ahead of its official debut.

Google has this time made a major change and itself released the first clear render of the Pixel 4. This could be a strategy to restrict some early leaks and create enough hype for the new Pixel flagship.

That being said, given the fact that Google has a history of launching its Pixel phones in October-November, we can safely expect more leaks and rumours hitting the Web in the coming future.