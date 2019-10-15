Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL price is set to be revealed today. The Google Pixel 4 launch event began at 7.30pm IST on October 15, and you can expect confirmation for everything about the phone during the briefing. Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launch event has begun, but the two phones have been leaked multiple times with very few features not revealed ahead of the launch. Pixel 4's best features are expected to be centred around its camera and we are bringing you live updates from the Google Pixel 4 XL launch event right here.

Here's how to watch Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL launch live stream.

Google's SVP Rick Osterloh kicked off the event, first announcing that Google Stadia will go live on November 19. Next, Osterloh unveiled the Google Pixel Buds - the company's truly wireless earphones that will take on Apple's AirPods.

Osterloh says the Pixel Buds are small and light, fitting almost flush with the user's ears. He also touted the sound quality of the earbuds. They feature a spatial vent on each earbud that let in the "just the right amount" of ambient noise.

At the Pixel 4 launch event, Osterloh also announced Google will be investing $150 million in renewable energy projects in key manufacturing regions. The investment is aimed to catalyse $1.5 billion of capital.

Next, Google's design team chief, Ivy Ross, detailed some of the company's recent work in responsible manufacturing and design. She revealed that all Google Nest products launching in 2019 will include recycled plastics. The Nest Mini features fabric is made out of recycled plastic, she added, with a single half litre bottle contributing enough textile to cover two Nest Mini speakers.

Google at its Made by Google event also unveiled the Pixelbook Go, which is priced starting from $649 (roughly Rs. 46,000). The base variant features an Intel Core m3 processor, while the top end variant features a Core i7 processor. It weighs in at just 900 grams, and is said to deliver 12 hours of battery life. It is just 13mm thick, and of course, runs on Chrome OS. Pre-orders will start in the US today, in Just Black, with the Not Pink colour variant going up for orders later.

After unveiling the Pixelbook Go, Google unveiled its new Nest lineup. To recall, Google had rebranded its Google Home lineup to Google Nest, and the first of the new products unveiled was the Google Nest Mini.

Priced at $49 (roughly Rs. 3,500), the Google Nest Mini will be made available in 23 countries - most probably including India - and will be available starting October 22. It has been put up fro pre-orders today. The Nest Mini will feature three microphones for better voice command recognition, and it is said to be faster. Intercom features will also be made available so that users can contact other people in their home or office who also have a Nest Mini.

Google Pixel 4 specifications (expected)

Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL have had their specifications leaked multiple times. The most recent leak suggests that the Pixel 4 is expected to ship with a 5.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 4 XL is expected to ship with a 6.3-inch display, with a Quad HD+ resolution, an OLED panel, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Both phones are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, along with 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage. We can expect to see more variants of these two devices.

On to the cameras, the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL are expected to feature 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear cameras with support for 4K videos. The front camera is expected to be an 8-megapixel snapper, and it's expected to support face unlock.

The Pixel 4 may feature a 2,700mAh battery and the Pixel 4 XL is expected to ship with a 3,700mAh battery.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL price

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL price is expected to be revealed soon.