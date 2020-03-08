Technology News
Google Pixel 4 Gets 'Require Eyes to Be Open' Face Unlock Setting, Doesn't Work Yet

One of the most condemned aspects of "Project Soli" is that face unlock will unlock the device even if the user's eyes are closed.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 8 March 2020 10:00 IST
Google Pixel 4 Gets 'Require Eyes to Be Open' Face Unlock Setting, Doesn't Work Yet

Google has apparently released a new setting for the Google Pixel 4s face unlock, as it appears in the settings. Called "Require eyes to be open", it would only authorise face unlock with the users' eyes open.

The option can be uncovered if you search for "eyes" in your Pixel 4's settings. Beside the obvious name, Require eyes to be open, there's a small explanation that says your eyes must be open to unlock the phone.

Unfortunately, tapping it takes you to the regular Face unlock screen, where the setting is still nowhere to be found. You may recall from early Pixel 4 leaks that this same setting and description were there, but Google removed them before the phone's official launch, Android Police reported on Friday.

It is pertinent to note that the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL both came with the new radar-based hardware under the "Project Soli".

With it, it promised motion-based controls and 3D face unlock. It delivered both, but strictly half-baked.

One of the most condemned aspects of "Project Soli" is that face unlock will unlock the device even if the user's eyes are closed.

 

 

Further reading: Google, Project Soli, Goolge Pixel 4
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Survives Durability Test in New Video

Google Pixel 4 Gets 'Require Eyes to Be Open' Face Unlock Setting, Doesn't Work Yet
