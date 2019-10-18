Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock Works Even If Your Eyes Are Closed, a Major Security Flaw Google Won’t Fix

Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock Works Even If Your Eyes Are Closed, a Major Security Flaw Google Won’t Fix

Google Pixel 4’s face unlock feature will work even when users’ eyes are closed, which means it would also work if someone is asleep.

By | Updated: 18 October 2019 12:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock Works Even If Your Eyes Are Closed, a Major Security Flaw Google Won’t Fix

Google Pixel 4 security flaw may have emerged, thanks to the new face unlock feature

Highlights
  • Pixel 4’s face unlock can be abused for data theft or stealing money
  • Google Pixel 4 won't ship with any additional security layer to avert it
  • Earlier leaks showed an option to keep eyes open for face unlock to work

Google Pixel 4 is fresh out of the oven with dedicated hardware for face unlock, something Google claims is a fast and accurate method of authentication with a motion detection feature added for convenience. But it appears that face unlock protocol on the Pixel 4 has a major flaw, as it can unlock the phone even if users are not looking at it or their eyes are closed. This security scare is not just a bug that early Pixel 4 users have discovered. Instead, Google itself has warned users that their Pixel 4 can be unlocked even when their eyes are closed or if someone holds it in their face without them knowing.

The Pixel 4's thick top bezel houses dual face unlock IR cameras, flood illuminator, dot projector, a front-facing camera, and the Soli radar chip – all of which work in tandem to recognise facial data for authentication. But the purpose of having such hardware comes into question when it can unlock the phone even if the eyes are closed. The most obvious misuse scenario is that someone else can hold the Pixel 4 in front of the owners' face while they are sleeping and unlock the phone, leading to catastrophes such as data theft or even rob them via banking apps secured by the face unlock protocol.

BBC's Chris Fox demonstrated this Pixel 4 face unlock flaw in a clip shared on Twitter, where the phone can be seen unlocking itself by just holding in front of his face despite his eyes being closed. The same was replicated on a few other people too. And if you think that Google is going to patch this security flaw by adding an option that requires users to keep their eyes open for authentication, that unfortunately doesn't appear to be part of the company's plans. Google has reportedly told BBC that this is how the face unlock feature will function when the Pixel 4 goes on sale.

And this is what Google's support page says: “Your phone can also be unlocked by someone else if it's held up to your face, even if your eyes are closed. Keep your phone in a safe place, like your front pocket or handbag”. Another tip from Google says that Pixel 4 can unlock itself even when users don't intend to do so.

To avert any security mishaps, Google suggests that users enable the lockdown mode (Settings > Display > Advance > Lock Screen Display > Show lockdown option) every time they feel concerned. So basically, you have a phone that comes equipped with advanced hardware, but it can easily be taken advantage of. And in case you are worried, you have to go through the hassle of activating lockdown mode on the Google Pixel 4 every day before taking a nap or going to sleep.

Interestingly, when hands-on images of Google Pixel 4 surfaced online last month, the images showed a toggle that can be enabled to make it mandatory for users to keep their eyes open for face unlock to work. Google claims that the “Pixel 4 Face Unlock meets the security requirements as a strong biometric”, and that it one of the most secure face unlock solutions out there, but the sheer ease with which it can be exploited is a major concern.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone May Launch at November 13 Los Angeles Event as Company Sends Invite
Moto E6 Play Renders Surface Online; Moto G8 Play Hands-On Images Leaked
Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock Works Even If Your Eyes Are Closed, a Major Security Flaw Google Won’t Fix
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Likely to Launch on November 13
  3. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  5. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  6. Asus Launches Dual Screen ZenBook, Refreshed VivoBook Laptops in India
  7. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  8. Moto E6 Play Renders Tip 16:9 Display, Single Rear Camera
  9. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  10. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock Works Even If Your Eyes Are Closed, a Major Security Flaw Google Won’t Fix
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to Offer Battle Pass, No Plans for Loot Boxes
  3. Moto E6 Play Renders Surface Online; Moto G8 Play Hands-On Images Leaked
  4. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s Get Discounts During 'Diwali Sale'; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Get Festive Offers Too
  6. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone May Launch at November 13 Los Angeles Event as Company Sends Invite
  7. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Defends Refusal to Take Down Some Content
  8. Facebook's Zuckerberg Criticises TikTok for Censoring Protesters
  9. Netflix, Amazon Said to Face Censorship Threat in India
  10. Realme Now Has 17 Million Users Globally, Added 7 Million Users in Last 90 Days: Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.