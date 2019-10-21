Google Pixel 4, the new flagship by the search giant, is set to receive a software update that will fix the eye detection flaw on its face unlock feature. Similar to the latest iPhone models, the Pixel 4 carries a series of sensors to enable face unlocking in place a traditional fingerprint support. The feature, however, was recently spotted having a flaw that allow a person to unlock the phone even when they aren't actively looking at the phone or have their eyes closed.

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4 would receive a software update "in the coming months" that will fix the face unlock flaw that was reported last week.

"We've been working on an option for users to require their eyes to be open to unlock the phone, which will be delivered in a software update in the coming months," the company said in a statement, as quoted by The Verge.

Unlike many Android smartphones that offer face unlock using the selfie camera, the Pixel 4 uses sensors including an infrared (IR) sensor and a Dot projector to enable face unlocking -- just like the latest iPhone system. Google has claimed that the hardware "meets the security requirements as a strong biometric, and can be used for payments and app authentication, including banking apps."

Having said that, the eye detection flaw does affect the security of the Pixel 4 as it lets the face unlock feature work without identifying users' eyes. Some users reported that there is a 'Require eyes to be open' toggle within the face unlock settings. However, the toggle isn't yet available on the Google phone.

There is, instead, a 'Screen attention' feature on the Pixel 4 that Google could use for enhancing the face unlock feature. The Screen attention feature is currently used to keep the screen on as long as you actively look at it.

Google in its statement has underlined that users who are concerned about the eye detection flaw can activate the security feature that requires a pin, pattern, or password for the next unlock. The feature, called lockdown, comes into action once you long-press the power button.