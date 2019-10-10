Google Pixel 4 has leaked multiple times in the past, to the extent that practically nothing about its specifications is unknown at this time. We already know how the device would look like thanks to render leaks of the device. Now fresh information reveals the different colour options the Pixel 4 will come in. The device will come in ‘Maybe Pink', ‘Sky Blue','Really Yellow', ‘Slightly Green', ‘Clearly White', ‘Just Black', and ‘Oh So Orange'. Google is offering more colour options on the Pixel 4 here as the Pixel 3 only came in three colour options.

Fresh render leaks show the ‘Slight Green' and ‘Really Yellow' colour variants of the Pixel 4 in Olixar cases. These cases have a transparent back which reveals the colour of the two smartphones in the picture. This case is listed on UK Store Mobile Fun and based on their information GSMArena has reported the seven different colour variants of the Pixel 4.

Popular tipster Evan Blass had leaked renders of the Google Pixel 4 XL in Clearly White and Oh So Orange. The latter also popped up on a digital billboard at New York's Time Square. Given that the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 3 devices had the ‘Clearly White' and ‘Just Black' colour versions and we can expect these on both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

There aren't a lot of leaks supporting the other colour variants, but Google can very well launch multiple colour options. Based on previous specification leaks we can say that the Pixel 4 will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 90Hz display. We also have a fair idea about the price of the Google Pixel 4 thanks to recent price leaks.

Google has an event scheduled for October 15 where it is expected to launch the new Pixel devices.