Google Pixel 4 Series 90Hz Displays Confirmed by Android 10 Source Code: Report

Google Pixel 4 was already rumoured to ship with a 90Hz display, and a Android 10 source code commit may have confirmed it.

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 19:22 IST
  • Google Pixel 4 series 90Hz display has been tipped before
  • The Pixel 4 is expected to launched in October or November
  • A hands-on video of the Pixel 4 has also been leaked

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL leaks are picking up pace, as the anticipated smartphones' imminent launch nears. Earlier, a leak on Google's upcoming Pixel 4 and 4XL smartphones suggested that the devices could include a super smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate and now, this may have been confirmed via Android 10 source code. Separately, a video leak gives a look at the Pixel 4 from every angle, tipping thick bezels, while a listing page in Japan indicates the Motion Sense gesture controls will have geographical restrictions.

The folks over at XDA Developers on Thursday have spotted a few of Android 10 code commits that refer to a 90Hz refresh rate for P19 (Pixel 2019) devices - the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Separately, 9to5Google has posted a short, alleged Pixel 4 hands-on video shared by a Malaysian retailer on Facebook. The video was first spotted by Slashleaks, and shows a thick bezel on top for the front camera and other sensors.

XDA Developers also spotted a Best Buy listing that tips the Motion Sense feature Google has confirmed for the Pixel 4 series will be limited to a few countries.

Google Pixel 4 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. While, the larger Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch OLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and the same 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 4 is confirmed come with a square camera module at the back which would house a dual rear camera setup while until now all Pixel models only had a single camera sensor at the back. Reports also suggested that the phones would either have an in-display fingerprint sensor or a 3D face unlock module at the front, or both. The bottom edge of the phone may feature two external speakers with a USB-C port in between.

In addition, the Pixel 4 device would not feature any front-firing speakers like the previous Pixel models. The device would be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset and run the upcoming Android Q operating system (OS).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
