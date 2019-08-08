Google has already given us a glimpse of the Pixel 4 duo's design, and the advanced Soli radar-based facial recognition and motion gesture system that will debut with the upcoming flagships. Now, an extensive leak has popped up online and claims to shed some light on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL's key specifications and a few other features. Notably, the Pixel 4 duo will come equipped with a 90Hz display, just like the one on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Moreover, the Pixel 4 series phones are tipped to feature two rear cameras and will reportedly come equipped with 6GB of RAM.

9to5Google reports that the Pixel 4 will sport a 5.7-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) resolution, while the Pixel 4 XL will pack a larger 6.3-inch display with a QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) resolution. The freshly-surfaced information falls in line with a previous leak that tipped an identical display size and resolution for the two phones. What is new is the fact that Google will fit the two phones with a 90Hz panel to ensure a smoother UI navigation experience, akin to the one we have seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro, but Google will call it ‘Smooth Display'.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are tipped to come with 6GB of RAM, a sizeable upgrade over the Pixel 3 duo that had 4GB RAM modules. The upcoming phones will come in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB. Talking about the imaging hardware, the new leak states that the next Pixel flagships will sport a dual rear camera setup that will include a 12-megapixel main snapper with PDAF and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens, something that a previous report had also tipped.

Interestingly, Google is reportedly developing a DSLR-like attachment for the Pixel 4 duo that might be sold separately. There is no word on what this camera accessory will do, but we are inclined to believe that it could be for enabling zoom or some artistic filters. Both the phones will arrive with stereo speakers and will come equipped with the Titan M security chip for storing sensitive data, just like Google promised.

Lastly, the Pixel 4 is tipped to come equipped with a 2,800mAh battery while its larger sibling will feature a 3,700mAh battery. There is no word on fast charging, although wireless charging support is expected, thanks to the glass build of the two phones. Moreover, the Google Pixel 4 pair might also serve as a debut platform for an upgraded Google Assistant that will introduce some exclusive features for the upcoming Google flagships.