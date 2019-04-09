Technology News

Google Pixel 4 Spotted on AOSP Again, This Time Alongside Pixel 3a

, 09 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4 Spotted on AOSP Again, This Time Alongside Pixel 3a

Photo Credit: PhoneArena

Pixel 4 XL mockup leaked recently

Highlights

Pixel 4 spotted in latest AOSP commit recently

Pixel 3a was also listed on latest AOSP

The commit was related to disabling driver preloading

After being spotted in an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) commit last week, the Google Pixel 4 has been spotted yet again in a different commit that has been listed this week. This time around, the Pixel 3a also finds a mention in the commit, and this one is titled 'Define System Property to Disable Driver Preloading.' While the latest commit doesn't reveal much about the Pixel 4 or Pixel 3a, it does hint that the Pixel 4 is already in hands of Android developers for testing the software.

The latest AOSP commit says, “ANGLE requires that driver preloading is disabled. This has been done for Pixel 2 and 3 and needs to be done for 3a and 4 also.” Almost Native Graphics Layer Engine (ANGLE) helps Google make compatible graphics code for its phones and this commit makes it easy for above mentioned Pixel devices to disable graphics driver preloading that is required in some aspect of ANGLE support. Of course, as mentioned, this commit doesn't reveal much about the Pixel 4 or Pixel 3a.

The Pixel 4 will launch later in the year, while the Pixel 3a is rumoured to launch soon. The Pixel 4 is said to come with improved dual-SIM functionality, and a recent Pixel 4 XL mockup suggests dual front and cameras and a hole-punch display.

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are nearing launch, and the Pixel 3a was very recently spotted briefly on the Google Store website as well. The phones also received the IMDA certification in Singapore, which suggests their launch is imminent.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 AOSP, Google Pixel 4 Launch, Google Pixel 4 Features
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Asus ZenFone 6 Alleged Leaked Renders Tip Dual-Slider Design, Dual Front and Back Cameras
Google Pixel 4 Spotted on AOSP Again, This Time Alongside Pixel 3a
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  3. Huawei P30 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  4. Huawei P30 Lite With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Rotating Pop-Up Camera
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Watch a New One-Minute Clip From Avengers: Endgame
  8. WhatsApp Now Lets You Send 30 Audio Files at Once, iPad Support Spotted
  9. Samsung Galaxy A90 to Allegedly Launch as Galaxy A80: Live Stream Details
  10. ACT Fibernet Launches 4K Media Streaming Device to Make Your TV Smarter
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.